Pronoun bill

Students hold up handmade posters as cars drive past the state Capitol on Jan. 9, 2022, during a student-led protest of recent anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the legislature.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror (2022)

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers are moving ahead with a bill that calls for separate school facilities for transgendered students, despite veto promises from Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The House Education Committee voted 6-4, with only Republicans in favor, to pass Senate Bill 1040, which forces schools to provide separate bathroom, shower, and locker room accommodations for trans students or risk lawsuits from their uncomfortable classmates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.