Apache County ATV Inc. is not a dealership or a repair shop. It is a club for ATV/UTV enthusiasts who love beauty, serenity and the outdoors. Originally known as the Apache County ATV Outlaw Trail Riders, they have morphed into an organization that promotes ATV/UTV safety practices and land stewardship within the off-road community.
They work with all the Arizona and federal land agencies, along with the Eastern Arizona Trails Collaborative (www.easternaztrailcollaborative.net) to encourage responsible use of both motorized and non-motorized trails. They also work with these agencies to establish maps and new routes throughout the state. The new routes they establish are usually loops so your adventures have new scenery at every turn.
The club currently has 96 members from across the state and neighbor states. They have at least one organized trail ride a month somewhere in the state and meet monthly on the fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. Meeting locations vary, so it is a good idea to check their website. Members drive UTVs (side by sides) and ATVs (quads) and their outdoor adventures are in low traffic, scenic zones throughout the state. The club maintains the trails they use and are always in our parades, they support the annual Rib Burn and provide scholarships to local high school students.
The club is proud of the economic impact the OHV community users bring to our communities. The club supports the efforts to develop this recreational industry as an important contributor to all our communities on the mountain. A group of local riders recently visited Colorado and surmised that they spent hundreds of dollars per day per person on trip expenses. The effort to establish the “Arizona Alpine Trail” from Tonto Basin through our mountain communities to Hannagan Meadow is an example of the anticipated economic benefit the OHV user can bring to our communities.
The annual dues are $20 for singles and $30 for couples. You can visit their website for more information and apply for membership. www.apachecountyatv.org. You can also copy the membership application and mail it to PO Box 250, Eagar, AZ 85925. Their email address is president@apachecountyatv.org.
