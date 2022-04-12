Apache County is home to just over 68,000 residents, encompassing about 11,200 square miles. There are just six employees in the Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness Department. They make sure everything is ready when called to assist.
The department was recently awarded a nearly $100,000 state forestry grant to perform some mitigation activities and forest thinning in the Eagar, Springerville and Greer areas.
The public health emergency preparedness manager, Haley Nicoll, said “We’re really excited to get going on that to protect our communities. We have a project manager and two project coordinators. They tackle the forestry thinning. They’re the boots on the ground. We work alongside the Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments and fire districts.”
The department also works to inform the community on how to prepare for various fire, flood or weather issues. Director Brian Hounshell said, “Social media is our No. 1 information platform of late. Prior to COVID-19, we would do different events and trainings through partnerships. For example, we would host storm-spotter trainings where community members could come in and learn storm dynamics from National Weather Service staff, out of Flagstaff. We post all kinds of preparedness information on www.facebook.com/ApacheCountyAZ and on 311info.net, especially if we know something’s coming up, whether that be a winter storm or COVID-19 preparedness. We will post that ahead of time ahead of the event.”
The department is now under the purview of the Apache County Board of Supervisors. Since this change, Hounshell explained that the department has expanded, adding employees. Hounshell said “Our Board of Supervisors and county manager are very supportive of Emergency Management, because it’s for the community and the citizens that live in our county. So, having the Board of Supervisors and county manager behind the operation of Emergency Management makes it flow very well, as far as putting the resources out there when they’re requested. So, a lot of success goes to the board and the county manager for allowing us to do what we do.
“Also, we’ve become way more involved in forest mitigation as far as fires and protecting our communities. We have an active group of employees that respond to floods, like this past summer, when Vernon and Concho took on all the water from the monsoon season. We were in the neighborhoods, assisting citizens with access to their property, providing sandbags and holding community meetings. We work really well with the Vernon Fire Department.”
Hounshell stressed that they are a resource and respond only when asked. For example, when the Ranch Fire was in Concho, state officials called the department immediately to set up a command trailer in order to help with the incident command structure, communications and the use of drones. Hounshell said that the first drone came out of the Engineering Department. The fire was a running a grass fire and there were hot spots ahead of the firefighters. The drone went out in front of the fire and assisted the ground crews on where the hot spots were and the dangerous spots that they had to get in and out of because of the terrain.
He said “drones are not always the most popular thing with the public because people complain from time to time, but we abide by the strictest federal guidelines. All our flights are documented. We notify the communities through social media. When we fly in the area we are very transparent and we’re very careful not to invade the privacy of anyone. That’s our main goal is to make sure that they’re used when they’re needed and under the guidelines of the federal government.”
In addition, Emergency Management deployed drones ahead of the floods last year to check for stranded people and to make sure that equipment could access flooded areas without endangering anyone. It also is called often by the Sheriff’s Office or local police departments for search and rescue, when people are lost.
When COVID-19 was in full swing in the southern part of the county, staff set up a POD, a point of distribution, at the fairgrounds.
The National Guard helped to administer the vaccine during a drive-thru clinic and around 300 people were vaccinated that day. Nicoll said “so that’s another thing that’s tied to us; a lot of organization goes into those community events.”
Hounshell commented that the upcoming fire season looks like it’s going to be bad as far as the drought. He recommended that Apache County residents sign up for Ready Apache County, an emergency notification system.
This service allows residents to opt-in to receive notifications via phone calls, text messaging, e-mail and more based on locations of concern, such as home, workplace and schools.
For more information visit apachecountyaz.gov or call 928-333-3412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.