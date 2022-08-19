The 80th annual Apache County Fair kicks off on Sept. 7.
Since 1942, people have come from far and wide to enjoy all the festivities. A fan favorite for the last six years is the mud run. This an event in which folks can get down and dirty and win a medal.
Ben and Lacie Davis have been up to their elbows in mud for the last three weeks, preparing the mud run. Ben said, “I believe this is the fourth year now that we’ve built it. It’s definitely a love-hate thing at some points. It takes a lot of time, but we sure enjoy doing it and enjoy being around it. We just really love building it, even though it’s a trial on some days when it’s hot and muggy. We also love being able to make the run bigger and better with improvements and changes.”
A splash of color has been added this year. The Color/Mud Run is just short of a 5K and it wouldn’t be any fun without obstacles. Ben said, “It’s going to be a lot different this year with it being a color mud run. A color run and a mud run are actually two completely different runs, but we decided that this year, we’re going to try and combine the both, just for the fun of it. There will be colored dye in some of the obstacles and then you actually get the powdered chalk thrown at you. So, by the time you’re done you’re tie-dyed from head to toe. I’ll just say this, people that run races and do this kind of stuff are crazy. They’re a good kind of crazy and I love them. This year, thanks to the St. John’s Fire Services, we’re going to actually have one of their fire trucks out there to hose you off once you’re all done with your run.”
It’s recommended that Mud/Color Run contestants wear old clothes and old shoes and bring a change of clothes and a towel.
Some obstacles are back by popular demand. “Blue Hills Environmental has graciously donated a full-size, roll-off dumpster,” Ben said. “It will be filled to the brim with water. A full pallet of ice, roughly about 2,000 pounds, will be added as well. Everyone thought that was the best thing last year. I’m not sure why jumping into freezing cold water is so great, but everybody thought that was the coolest.
“There are also mud holes to squirm around in and with the heavy monsoons last year some mud holes held water for so long there’s tadpoles living in them. So we have added to the challenge by having you try to avoid the tadpoles for points.”
Another obstacle is a truck tire tower stacked up into a big pyramid that contestants will have to climb up one side of and down the other.
One of the most popular places on the run is located on a hill behind the fairgrounds. Ben explained that they will have a slip-and-slide unit set up, going down a hill, roughly 200 feet long. A water truck will be there and water will be blown down the slip-and-slide. There is also a rope swing that you swing off of into a big mud puddle.
This event is recommended for children ages eight and older. Anyone eight to 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Ben said, “This is for everybody’s safety and to make sure that every person can get through or around obstacles. That’s one of the things that worked really, really good. We so enjoyed having a bunch of the families having their kids go with them.”
To sign up, go to apachecountyfair.org/fairgrounds/mud-run. Pre-registration is open until Sept. 5. Costs are $15/mudder, then $20/mudder on Race Day, Sept. 10. Buy four, get one free. Ask about larger team discounts.
Contact Lacie and Ben Davis for more information at 928-551-4883. Recommended age is eight and older. For more details about the fair, visit www.facebook.com/apachefair.
