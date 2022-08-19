Mud swing

The mud swing is one of many things to enjoy at the Apache County Fair.

 Facebook

The 80th annual Apache County Fair kicks off on Sept. 7.

Since 1942, people have come from far and wide to enjoy all the festivities. A fan favorite for the last six years is the mud run. This an event in which folks can get down and dirty and win a medal.

