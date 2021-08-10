The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, has awarded a $22,258.41 grant to the Apache County Library District for a computer and internet literacy project, which will provide personnel for basic computer, internet and personal device instruction for library patrons who would like better skills in these areas.
SueAn Stradling-Collins, Apache County Library district director stated, “We are pleased to be able to provide this project for our patrons. While our regular staff is able to assist patrons in the libraries as questions arise, we have not had the hours to give to patrons who express desires to improve their computer and internet literacy. This will help to accommodate these patrons’ needs.”
This project will last 10 months and serve all seven of the Library District’s branches as requested by patrons. Those who wish to gain better computer and internet literacy will be able to receive personal instruction or attend classes given in the libraries. As the project becomes available, information will be posted on the Library District’s Facebook page, and on the District website at: www.apachecountylibraries.com, and on the Apache County Human Resources webpage at https://www.apachecountyaz.gov/Job-Postings.
In 2020, the Arizona State Library received about $3.5 million under the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Arizona libraries received $850,000 awarded on a competitive basis. The remaining funds are used to support statewide services, including family literacy and reading programs, electronic databases, digital government initiatives, continuing education classes, and other programs.
“These subgrants allow libraries to go above and beyond in their communities,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “These projects will increase access to information and education for Arizonans. They support institutional improvements and help form inclusive communities. ”
