ST. JOHNS — The nominee from Apache County for the Arizona Rural School Association Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Hancock, an English teacher at St. Johns High School. The winner of this prestigious award will be announced at the ARSA Convention in Flagstaff on September 16.

Hancock teaches sophomore Honors English, sophomore English, American Literature, and Creative Writing all at SJHS. Former SJHS teachers Andrea Borg and Risa Udall were strong influences on Mrs. Hancock, who graduated from the same high school at which she now teaches. Both teachers challenged her and gave her a love for English and teaching.

