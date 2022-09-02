ST. JOHNS — The nominee from Apache County for the Arizona Rural School Association Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Hancock, an English teacher at St. Johns High School. The winner of this prestigious award will be announced at the ARSA Convention in Flagstaff on September 16.
Hancock teaches sophomore Honors English, sophomore English, American Literature, and Creative Writing all at SJHS. Former SJHS teachers Andrea Borg and Risa Udall were strong influences on Mrs. Hancock, who graduated from the same high school at which she now teaches. Both teachers challenged her and gave her a love for English and teaching.
“I represent all teachers I have taught with and learned from, all the school staff who supports us all, and especially from all my students over the years. I cannot thank them enough for their support and friendship,” stated Hancock.
After graduating from SJHS, Hancock attended Arizona State University, and after attaining her Bachelor’s degree, taught for seven years in Tempe. She then returned to St. Johns to give back to the community she loves. After seven years teaching at SJHS, she retired to raise her son.
This retirement lasted 10 years; and then when the school called with a need, Hancock returned to her chosen profession. She has been back in the classroom for five years, and her son is now a freshman.
When asked the question, “Did the ‘retirement’ help make her a better teacher?,” she replied that she believes she is better because she now sees her classroom through the eyes of a parent as well as a teacher. She believes she has more patience and that “choosing to teach” gives her an energy and excitement to be in the classroom working with teenagers.
Hancock was nominated by the St. Johns School District through Superintendent Kyle Patterson. She had to submit answers to specific questions and through the nomination and the application, she was selected as Apache County’s nominee for the award as the ARSA Teacher of the Year.
