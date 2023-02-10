Apache and Navajo Counties continue to suffer some of the state’s highest rates of teen pregnancy, although rates both nationally and statewide continue to decline.
The teen pregnancy rate in Navajo County is 37 per 1,000 teenaged girls. In Apache County, the rate is 30 per 1,000.
That compares to a national rate of 19/1000 and a statewide rate of 22 per 1,000.
So the rate in Navajo County is about 68% above the statewide average, and the rate in Apache County is about 36% above the state average.
Each county gets several hundred thousand dollars a year from the lottery in in accordance with Proposition 203, which was adopted by the voters in 1995.
Most of the money goes to the salaries of county health workers who make presentations in schools and youth groups.
The Arizona Legislature has put a variety of restrictions on any sex-education programs, including toughening the requirements for explicit parent permission for students to sit in on a presentation or read sex education materials, enacted this year.
The state restrictions allow parents to review all curriculum and materials, require districts to post the curriculum and require programs to stress abstinence. Schools don’t have to offer any form of sex education, and if they do, they don’t have to include discussion of HIV, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Fortunately, teen pregnancy rates have been steadily declining throughout the nation in the past 15 years. The rate in Arizona has gone from 63 per 1,000 teens to 22 per 1,000. That’s still more than 10% above the national average. However, the 64% decline in teen birth rates between 1991 and 2015 resulted in $4.4 billion in public savings in 2015 alone, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Unfortunately, Navajo and Apache counties still have rates more than twice as high as counties like Coconino (14 per 1,000), according to county health rankings.
Teen pregnancy has a long-term effect on many girls and their children. The federal Centers for Disease Control report that:
- Only half of teen mothers receive a high school diploma by the age of 22, compared to 90% of other girls
- Children of teenage mothers are more likely to drop out of high school, suffer more health problems, be incarcerated during adolescence, give birth as a teenager and suffer unemployment as young adults
Research has demonstrated that abstinence-only sex education has no effect on teen pregnancy rates, and some studies have shown it may actually increase teen births.
"We show that increasing emphasis on abstinence education is positively correlated with teenage pregnancy and birth rates," concluded researchers Kathrin Stanger-Hall and David Hall in the journal PLOS One.
"These data show clearly that abstinence-only education as a state policy is ineffective in preventing teenage pregnancy and may actually be contributing to the high teenage pregnancy rates in the U.S."
On the other hand, decades of research suggest that comprehensive sex education that focuses on relationships, health consequences, decision making, peer pressure and other elements of relationships, along with critical thinking and communications skills, have proved successful in reducing teen pregnancy risks.
“Comprehensive sex education is associated with lower pregnancy risks, a later age at first sex and an increased probability of contraceptive use,” although the initial effects were modest, according to a summary of the evidence by the National Institutes of Health.
The researchers also concluded that the effect of sex education programs does not account for the steady, dramatic decline in teen birth rates in the past 30 years. “The causes of this decline likely lie in the changing economic and societal context in which teen childbearing takes place.”
