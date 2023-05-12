prescribed burn logo

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest’s Lakeside Ranger District plans to burn slash piles this week.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plans to continue a prescribed burn on the Alpine Ranger District through May 13. The Nutri 2 Unit Prescribed Fire area covers 500 acres and is located about six miles south of Nutrioso and seven miles northwest of Alpine.

The Nutri 2 Unit burn will continue a blacklining operation along and south of Forest Road 581, as well as south along Forest Road 81. The objective is to complete establishment of a blackline prior to burning the interior portion of the unit. The burn is expected to take up to three days.

