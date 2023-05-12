SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plans to continue a prescribed burn on the Alpine Ranger District through May 13. The Nutri 2 Unit Prescribed Fire area covers 500 acres and is located about six miles south of Nutrioso and seven miles northwest of Alpine.
The Nutri 2 Unit burn will continue a blacklining operation along and south of Forest Road 581, as well as south along Forest Road 81. The objective is to complete establishment of a blackline prior to burning the interior portion of the unit. The burn is expected to take up to three days.
Blacklining is the process of burning vegetation for a control line before igniting a prescribed burn. Blacklining is usually done in heavy fuels adjacent to a control line during periods of low fire danger to reduce heat on crews and lessen chances for spotting across control lines.
Smoke will be a consideration in the vicinity of the prescribed fires depending on the weather. Residents should use caution when traveling in the area. Smoke will be visible in the communities of Alpine, Nutrioso and Springerville, as well as US Routes 180, 191 and 60. Information on air quality and active prescribed fires can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage.
Stay up to date on news from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests at our website, on Twitter and on facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.