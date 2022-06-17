SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests personnel are on scene and responding to the Fish Fire, located on the Alpine District of the forest.
The fire is southwest of Hannagan Meadows on Highway 191.
The fire was initially reported on June 10. A dry-lightning storm was occurring in the area at the time, and a lightning strike has been determined to be the cause. As of Tuesday, the fire was estimated to be 226 acres.
A strategy of confining and containing the fire is being employed by resources on the ground.
The Fish Fire is burning within the perimeter of the Wallow Fire, which occurred 11 years prior. Because of the previous fire activity, there are large portions of the area with standing dead trees. Known as “snags,” standing dead trees present especially dangerous working conditions for firefighters to operate in.
Monitoring, confinement work from existing Forest Service roads and containment operations will continue as weather and fire conditions allow, while simultaneously placing firefighter safety foremost in consideration.
The public is advised to avoid the area if possible. If travel near the area in necessary, use caution on roadways, watch for equipment in the area, and slow down. These steps increase safety for both the public and for firefighters responding in the area. Updated fire information is available at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8160/ and on the ASNFs Facebook page.
