SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are working to begin multiple prescribed burn operations through April 15. The following prescribed fires will be initiated if conditions and approvals allow:
Black Mesa Ranger District
Black Mesa/Camp Shadow Pines Piles. Location: approximately 2 miles west of Heber/Overgaard at Camp Shadow Pines admin site. Total acres: 2.
Black Mesa/Hidden Piles. Location: Approximately 3 miles west of the community of Forest Lakes and adjacent to Willow Spring Lake along Highway 260. Total acres: 67.
Clifton Ranger District
Mesa Rx – Location: Approximately 16 miles north of Morenci. Project boundaries are Turkey Creek/Cow Canyon to the east, Forest Road 515 (Pine Flat Road) to the north and west and FR 217 (Upper Eagle Creek Road) to the south. This project is planned to work with partners from AZ Game and Fish and Freeport McMoran Inc. Total acres: 10,300.
Prescribed burns reduce wildfire risk
The Forest Service's land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Prescribed fires provide habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil, and encourages new growth for various plants used by wildlife and livestock. They also reduce forest surface fuels which lessens the threat of large-scale wildfire impacts on private lands and communities.
Smoke will be a consideration in the vicinity of the prescribed burns, depending on the weather, and caution should be used when traveling in the area.
Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage, azdeq.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.