The Apache trout is doing so well it should be removed from the Endangered Species List, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded.

The native Arizona trout joins a rarefied list of once-endangered animals that has recovered thanks to half a century of effort by the White Mountain Apache Tribe as well as the state and federal governments.

