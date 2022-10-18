The Apache trout is doing so well it should be removed from the Endangered Species List, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded.
The native Arizona trout joins a rarefied list of once-endangered animals that has recovered thanks to half a century of effort by the White Mountain Apache Tribe as well as the state and federal governments.
So far, 54 U.S. species have made it off the list due to their recovery and another 56 have moved from endangered to threatened, which includes the native Gila trout.
Another 20 have been delisted because they died out.
That leaves a discouraging 1,618 endangered and threatened species in the U.S. Another 228 species probably should be listed, but the USFWS hasn’t finished the studies to make a listing official.
That makes the recovery of the Apache trout in 600 miles of stream front in Arizona a rare piece of good news when it comes to the plight of endangered species.
After half a century of effort, the USFWS has decided to publish a proposed delisting, according to a release by Arizona Game and Fish, which has played a key role in the recovery of the native Apache trout.
The proposal would delist the trout but would continue to fund cooperative management agreements with the White Mountain Apache Tribe and Arizona Game and Fish. The analysis suggests that the delisting would provide more flexibility – but only continued management to monitor conditions, maintain fish barriers and continue hatchery and stocking programs will ensure the long-term survival of the trout.
The recovery of the Apache trout could also point the way to the recovery of the Gila trout, now also grown in hatcheries and released into both recovery streams and recreational streams. For instance, Gila trout are now released each year into the East Verde River to support a recreational fishery.
The USFWS will post its proposed rule for delisting of the Apache trout in the Federal Register before the end of the year, which starts a 60-day comment period.
The decision comes after a five-year review of the status of the Apache trout, which is now raised in a network of state and federal fish hatcheries. Recovery efforts have established 30 distinct lineages of the iconic Arizona fish. The native trout narrowly avoided extinction due to dams, water diversions and the massive release of non-native brown and rainbow trout in the streams the Apache trout once dominated. The gleaming native trout held out in several isolated headwater tributaries of the White and Black Rivers on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
The White Mountain Apache saved the species by closing fishing on those remote headwater stream sections in 1955.
Arizona Game and Fish and the USFWS figured out how to breed to shy, sensitive native trout in several hatcheries, eventually producing enough trout to return to hundreds of miles of Arizona streams. The trout has recovered sufficiently for anglers to seek the unique experience of catching the recovered trout – mostly in streams in the White Mountains. That was only possible as a result of expensive efforts to remove non-native trout on key stream sections and then building fish barriers to keep out the non-native fish.
Brown trout pose the biggest problem for the natives like Apache and Gila trout, since they prey on other fish. The rainbow trout pose a threat mostly because they can interbreed with the Apache and Gila trout, creating a hybrid strain. Both the rainbows and the browns spawn in the spring, while the native fish spawn in the fall. That means the vulnerable fry of the native trout are gobbled up by the brown and sometimes rainbow trout that spawn in the spring.
The Apache trout is Arizona’s official fish. Game and Fish grows Apache trout in the Silver Creek and Tonto Creek hatcheries.
The releases from the hatcheries led to the downlisting of the Apache trout from endangered to threatened in 1975. A special rule allowed for the development of recreational fishing for Apache trout on certain stream sections. This helped enlist the support of angling groups for the recovery efforts – and also lured anglers from all over the country to the White Mountains. Now, the USFWS hopes to remove even the threatened listing – although some conservation groups may well object to the delisting.
Apache trout once lived in large numbers in virtually every cold, clear, high-altitude stream in the White Mountains. Accounts by settlers and the U.S. Army in the 1800s indicate anglers could catch hundreds of the native trout in a short time in many stream stretches. But a century of well drilling, dam building and the introduction of non-native species wiped out most of those populations. The trout can live up to nine years. They feed mostly on insects, making them a delight for fly fishermen. They require cold, fast-flowing streams to survive and reproduce.
The review suggested that it takes somewhere between 500 and 5,000 trout in a given stream reach to establish a stable, diverse population. Even so, they remain vulnerable to disasters – like post-wildfire runoff that smothers streams or prolonged drought that reduces flows so much they can’t survive. Most of the existing populations live in isolated stream stretches – often with fish barriers intended to keep non-native fish out, which also keep the Apache trout isolated.
The five-year status review noted, ”A recent study showed that the current drought is one of the worst in the last 1,200 years and is exacerbated by climate warming. The study suggested climate warming will make droughts longer, more severe and more widespread in the future (Williams et al. 2020). Larger, more frequent and more severe wildfires accompanying a changing climate may drive conversions in vegetation type from forest to shrub or grassland because of higher tree mortality, limited seed dispersal in larger burn patches, soil damage that reduces seedling establishment, and a changing climate reduces seedling survival – all of which combine to inhibit forest regeneration (Keeley et al. 2019; Coop et al. 2020). The 2011 Wallow Fire impacted many Apache trout populations and streams by way of subsequent ash and debris flows that resulted in direct mortality, compromised protective barriers, removed streamside vegetation important in shading streams and otherwise altered physical habitat.”
Nonetheless, the review concluded the 30 distinct populations of Apache trout now established should be able to survive without the continued protection of the Endangered Species Act, especially now that Arizona Game and Fish can raise trout in its hatcheries and sustain enough populations to allow recreational fishing.
“Many populations and streams are managed to meet Recovery Plan (USFWS 2009) criteria of genetic purity and to replicate populations on the landscape. In some cases, an unoccupied stream may be recognized as a recovery stream, with a future goal of protecting it above an intentional fish barrier, removing non-native species from habitat above the barrier, and restoring an Apache trout population in the reclaimed stream. Plans are currently underway to conduct this work in Fish Creek, Hayground Creek, Home Creek and West Fork Black River-Lower,” the review concluded.
The federal Infrastructure Act provided an additional $2 million to remove fish barriers no longer needed due to the removal of non-native fish, which will open another 52 miles of stream front to the already established populations of Apache trout.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.