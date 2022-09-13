The blurb on the entrance sign for the Yoyo described it as a "fanciful flight of a whirlwind." The Yoyo hosts 32 seats, all of which offered enticing views of the carnival grounds and it's hundreds of attendees.
From left, bassist Gary Dilger, lead vocalist Cian Coey, and guitarist Scott Van-Zen of Rock Roulette played on the main stage while onlookers dined one some of the finest fair-food the Apache County Fair had to offer.
Hundreds of people gathered to watch the Mud Bogs at the 2022 Apache County Fair on Friday night. Children were encouraged to cover their ears as cars and trucks peeled out about 200 feet away from them.
Ryan Mattfeldt welcomed fair attendees to the Axe Throw display at the Apache County Fair on Friday night in St. Johns. He told a reporter from the Independent that the Apache Fair crowd was one of the largest he'd ever seen.
The Zipper was among the busiest rides Friday. The ride of 56 feet high allowed for wonderful views of everything the fair had to offer.
Photos by Jacob Hernandez/Independent
Shawn Perry and Isis Aubuchon proudly flaunted the alien balloon they won at the strength contest at the Apache County Fair on Friday night.
