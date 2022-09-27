Eli Crane, the Republican candidate for Congress from Arizona’s Congressional District 2, talked with the White Mountain Independent on Wednesday by telephone to discuss the race and his candidacy.
About Eli Crane
Elijah Crane, 42, was raised in Yuma, which hosts a Marine Corps air station, and he recalls seeing Marines at church that he attended as a child with his parents and two brothers. “Their (the Marines’) lives are about something so much bigger than themselves,” he recalls his parents telling him. That seems to have made an impression on young Eli because he later enlisted in the Navy, made it on to SEAL Team 3 and spent 13 years in the service that included five combat deployments.
He decided to enlist on Sept. 11, 2001, when he was working toward a degree at the University of Arizona in Tucson when, like thousands of other Americans, he left his studies to fight for his country. He recalls calling his parents with his decision and knew that his belief that “freedom isn’t free” was deeply shared in his family. His younger brother, Gabriel, went on to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and became a combat pilot flying a Cobra helicopter.
At the UA, Crane studied sociology that he says “introduced him to leftist thought,” and is determined to “destroy, divide and conquer us.” Crane found success in the military and upon discharge began a small business that he and wife, Jen, ran for 10 years. They have two girls. In fact, he once appeared on the television show “Shark Tank” and won an investment from a member of the panel.
Congressional District 2
CD 2 has recently gone through the every 10-year redistricting process and now is the largest nonstand-alone district in the country. It stretches from south of Casa Grande to the Utah border and from Page to the New Mexico state line. A stand-alone district is one that takes up and entire state; there are seven of them according to visitthecapitol.gov: Alaska, the Dakotas, Delaware, Montana, Vermont and Wyoming. Crane calls it a “beautiful, juggernaut of a district” and takes seven hours by car to traverse it in a north-south direction; and some areas are without phone service.
Crane notes that politically and demographically the district favors Republicans and an internal poll taken a week after Crane’s victory in the primary showed him with 76% favorability among Republicans, and a one-point lead over the well-financed, incumbent Democrat. Crane defeated four contenders in the August primary, but the seemingly humble man didn’t mention that.
The race
“Arizonans are tired of this administration and the economy, and I think they will show up (to vote)” said Crane. He would be honored to be asked to join the Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives and “wouldn’t need any time to consider” accepting an invitation. That caucus supports conservative values.
He has been campaigning relentlessly and has appeared on Fox News shows hosted by Steve Bannon, Mark Levine, on OAN (One America News Network) and Newsmark. He was interviewed by Rush Limbaugh’s radio successors, Buck Travis and Clay Sexton in Salt Lake City. Crane himself hosts three hourlong podcasts, which, he says do not favor repetition of the same points if one wants to keep an audience. The podcasts give the viewers a chance to “hear my heart,” he said and Crane will campaign with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in Prescott on Oct. 16; the venue and time hasn’t been firmed up yet because attendees are still registering.
Crane is convinced that “Marxists, communists and socialists” have found their way into every major institution in the country, and urges that he now runs for Congress because “we’re in a lot of trouble in our country, massive trouble.”
Congress holds the purse strings of government and taxing and spending authority resides in the House under the U.S. Constitution. In a foreign policy matter, Crane favors Ukrainian independence and supports the Ukrainian people, but the U.S. government should focus on taking care of Americans first, starting at the southern border that could use part of the money now sent to other countries.
“President Trump brought the ‘America First’ idea to life again,” said Crane, and that is the lens through which he will look in assessing legislation. Election Day is Nov. 8.
