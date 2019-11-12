WHITE MOUNTAINS — People gathered across the region to mark the sacrifices made by fellow Americans serving in the military. Some made the ultimate sacrifice.
Veteran's Day was first marked one year after the end of World War I — on November 11, 1919. It was then known as Armistice Day, and marked the formal end of hostilities with Germany, which occurred on the eleventh hour of the the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.
Eventually, the holiday was expanded to honor all veterans, and in 1954, a bill was passed making the day a federal holiday.
