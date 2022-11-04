The White Mountain Independent has been following a number of criminal cases in the Apache County Superior Court. Two have now concluded and a third is set to conclude in a change of plea in December.
Raul Ochoa III
Ochoa, 45, of St. Johns was charged with attempting to murder his 62-year-old mother on Oct. 19, 2020, by striking her on the head with a wooden cane, which resulted in her spending 10 days in a Valley hospital. The defense has steadfastly maintained that the normally law-abiding father of two, used a “vape” device to ingest marijuana pursuant to a doctor’s recommendation to manage back pain, theoretically, a safer alternative to addictive opioids. Ochoa had a bad reaction to the drug administered through a vape, and became, as his lawyer phrased it, “out of his mind,” with hallucinations, believing that his mother was possessed by a demon.
According Ochoa’s plea agreement, he would get a term of probation not to exceed three years, the length of which as well as the specific terms, would be entirely up to Presiding Judge Michael Latham. In the end, Latham entered a finding of guilty, placed Ochoa on unsupervised probation for three months, and will designate the conviction as a misdemeanor if Ochoa successfully completes probation. A misdemeanor record will not prevent Ochoa from getting his job back at Salt River Project that he held for 19 years before his arrest. Further, the court will consider a motion at that time to set aside the conviction, which the law allows for in some circumstances.
The defense made a compelling case for a light sentence. The victim herself asked the court for “mercy,” for Ochoa. The court heard that he has no prior contacts with law enforcement, and since his arrest, lost his kids in a proceeding brought by the Department of Child Services, lost his job, could not contact his mother or fiancee, couldn’t go to his church (which he damaged during the experience) spent his retirement savings to pay for his expenses, including legal defense, went broke and wore an ankle monitor. His attorney argued that Ochoa has suffered enough, and he has already complied to the letter with the strict supervision that he’s been under for two years, making further supervision unnecessary.
No doubt the court took note of all that but in an impassioned statement, Latham excoriated the marijuana industry, saying there is no such thing as “medical marijuana,” that marijuana has never gone through the long and rigorous process of testing and distribution, or the collection of data about side effects that any other medicine must go through to be allowed on the market. That marijuana has undergone no regulation by the Federal Drug Administration and Latham opined that medical professionals who recommend marijuana without disclosing known or suspected dangerous side effects might be considered legally negligent. He bemoaned “propaganda” by money hungry profiteers for the ever-increasing marijuana-associated legal troubles courts are now trying to sort through, of which Ochoa’s case is an example.
Jocelyn Baca
The young woman who once demanded $10 million from Apache County for alleged mistreatment by jail staff when she went into premature labor in custody appeared with her court-appointed public defender in court on Oct. 24 to formalized the five-year prison term she agreed to for again violating her probation for drug related felonies. According to court records, she tested positive for methamphetamine in March. The final resolution of the two cases from 2017 and 2018 (including a Class 2 felony) was delayed twice after her admission to violating probation terms in each case.
There was talk in open court that Baca’s mother wanted to explore the possibility of a better deal by hiring a private lawyer and possibly sending the case over to another county’s court, and the judge reset the matter to allow her to explore those options. But on Oct. 24, Baca concluded the cases. This was the second time she admitted violating probation, and the court did not impose prison the first time around. She will get credit for 367 days that she has already served in custody throughout her many cases and will be eligible for around 15% of the time to be served in community supervision, outside of prison, in a program similar to what used to be known as parole.
Todd Jostes
Jostes, 56, who is on release from jail pending the outcome of two charges alleging fraudulent schemes and theft, Class 2 and 3 felonies respectively, notified the court on Oct. 24 that he intends to enter into a plea agreement to resolve the charges.
Jostes’ long history of civil lawsuits and business disputes about his contracting activities have been the subject of media reports for quite a while, but this felony criminal case is a first for the unlicensed contractor. Jostes mounted a spirited defense and at one point filed a motion to dismiss the case, urging that state’s version of the facts complained of did not occur in Apache County and therefor, the Apache County Superior Court does not have jurisdiction to hear it. That effort was not successful.
According to court records, Jostes maintained an ad on Craigslist offering services and that a customer contacted Jostes for concrete work to be performed at a lot in Concho, and the two men signed a contract bearing the name of “Jostes Construction,” which called for work at a total price of $15,000, $5,000 of which was paid up front.
Work was supposed to start on Aug. 25 but on Aug. 30 Jostes asked for $2,500 more to purchase materials.
On Sept. 16, the owner had steel delivered for a structure on the property to be erected over the concrete slab but, according to court documents, the owner “discovered no work had been completed on the property save eight (8) wooden stakes in the ground. (Owner) continued to contact Defendant regarding the Concho property, receiving multiple excuses from the Defendant about why the work was not yet complete….Finally, after approximately three months of deceit, (owner) filed a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors,” stated the prosecutor’s motion.
It is not yet known publicly what charge or charges will be the subject of the change of plea, or the terms of it. Prison time does not appear likely considering that there are no prior felonies alleged, and the case does not involve violence to a victim or any use of weapons. Jostes’ next hearing is set for Dec. 5.
