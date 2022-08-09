ST. JOHNS—The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases in the Apache County Superior Court and provides an update on two of them. Anyone who is accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
Raul Antonio Ochoa lll
Ochoa, 45, of St. Johns has been charged with attempting to murder his 62-year-old mother on Oct. 19, 2020, by allegedly striking her on the head with a wooden cane.
According to court records, she was seriously injured and spent over a week in a Valley hospital.
He is out of custody on a $20,000 bond and the case is very close to concluding, but Ochoa’s retained counsel, Robert J. Campos from the Valley, is holding firm for a misdemeanor deal.
The attempted murder charge is a Class 2 felony.
Ochoa was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one for seriously injuring the mother; the other for using a dangerous instrument, the cane, in the alleged assault.
Both are Class 3 felonies. The complaint also charged Ochoa with damaging windows of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in St. Johns, and resisting arrest, Class 6 felonies, plus three misdemeanors: the theft of “white sheets or cloth” belonging to the church, a simple assault against a second person, alleged to be a domestic violence offense, and disorderly conduct.
The court file doesn’t contain many details about the incident but police reported that Ochoa was spotted leaving a residence with a cane and saying that he had murdered his mother.
Ochoa allegedly made statements “that his mother had the devil in her and he was getting it out of her,” according to police.
Court documents stated that the victim was found by a neighbor with “multiple injuries to her head and body and appeared to have lost large amounts of blood.”
She was rushed to a hospital in the Valley and reportedly spent the next 10 days there.
Officers soon after arrested Ochoa on Highway 191 and First East Street.
He still had the cane, refused officers’ commands and had to be zapped with a stun gun.
At the time, Ochoa was on leave from his job as a power plant mechanic for Salt River Project where he had worked for 19 years.
In a filing titled Defendant’s Settlement Memorandum, Ochoa urges that “This case is bizarre. There is no other word for what occurred.”
The document depicts Ochoa as a law abiding, stable father who has worked for Salt River Project for 19 years and is close to his family, including two teenaged sons with whom he lives.
Ochoa has back pain and instead of prescription pain killers, used marijuana to manage the condition.
He had never had a bad reaction to marijuana, but prior to the incident on Oct. 19, he had used a “vape pen” which is a device that heats a cartridge full of liquid cannabis extract and then is inhaled into the lungs as cannabis-enriched steam.Attorney Campos believes that Ochoa had an unexpected and severe reaction to the product as delivered.
“He was not rational and thought that the people he loved the most were possessed by the devil. Raul kept stating that he has to beat the devil out of them,” said Campos.
He attacked his fiancee with a pen but she was not injured.
He hit his mother with the cane, then went to the church where Ochoa believed he was battling the devil and destroyed $400 worth of church property.
Once stopped by police, Ochoa was “not lucid and did not quickly obey commands to drop the cane and lie flat on the ground.”
Police applied a stun gun and booked him. A blood test showed marijuana in his system, but no other drugs.
Ochoa has a medical marijuana card, Campos said.
The sides are not that far apart.
The state has offered a plea to one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, with a stipulation for probation and no prison.
However, if Ochoa is convicted of a felony, he will lose his job of 19 years.
Therefore, Ochoa proposes to plead guilty to two misdemeanors which carry maximum term of six months in jail (not prison.)
This resolution is appropriate urges Campos because Ochoa has no prior felonies, the victims don’t want him prosecuted, the priest at the church doesn’t want to pursue it and a “threat assessment” by a doctor indicated that Ochoa is “not inherently a violent person.”
Has no diagnosable mental health condition, no previous history of any, and “It appears that this assault was precipitated by an altered state, with substance-induced psychosis being most likely,” concluded the evaluator.
A link between cannabis use and psychosis has been studied and researchers have found “a significantly increased prevalence (scientific abbreviations omitted) and incidence of psychotic experiences (scientific abbreviations omitted) in participants who used cannabis,” according to a March 11, 2021, article in the journal Psychiatric Times.
It might be noted that Dean Terrell (from last week’s edition of the Independent) was believed to be in possession of marijuana, too.
Ochoa has had roughly monthly court settings. The latest filing of note is Ochoa’s request to amend his release conditions to allow him to attend services at the church again.
Compos wrote in a July 25 pleading that the pastor of the church has appeared in court to support Ochoa and does not want to prosecute him.
The court’s electronic docket does not yet show a response from the state or a ruling by the court.
Randy Clawson
Clawson, 48, and his wife, Lori, had their new home and valuables (including a $20,000 motorcycle) seriously damaged by former friend Roger Allen Wynia, 30 after a boozy night out on Oct. 30, 2020.
The Clawsons were once friends with Wynia and his wife or partner, Chanell Stephens, and took them into their home when Wynia and Stephens were down on their luck.
Wynia is serving a 1.5 year sentence in prison for his actions in that regard.
The scene as described in court was so was chaotic that although Wynia was charged with 10 crimes, he pleaded guilty to just one, a Class 5 felony for criminal damage, and the other charges were dismissed.
Clawson himself was charged with eight felonies total, the most serious is the attempted murder of Stephens whom he shot during the melee and she survived.
During a high-pitched change of plea hearing for Wynia on May 17, 2021, Clawson yelled out at Wynia’s lawyer with “Oh, expletive you!” and was held in contempt of court by Presiding Judge Michael Latham who had told him twice before to not do that.
In a subsequent hearing, Latham imposed a $200 penalty (to “cure” the contempt”, as it’s called) on Clawson for each of the three outbursts for a total of $600 which Clawson asked to be paid to a charity.
Latham also took himself off Clawson’s criminal case in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, and assigned it to Judge Pro Tem Robert J. Higgins, formerly the presiding judge of the Navajo County Superior Court, and current Justice of the Peace in the Pinetop Justice Court.
Clawson’s case was set for Aug. 1 before Higgins for a possible change of plea, but as of press time, there’s no indication on the court’s electronic docket what transpired; however, Clawson called the Independent in June and left two lengthy voice messages about the matter.
It appears Clawson was offered a plea deal to a way-reduced charge of some type of misconduct with a weapon, but didn’t seem happy with that and he wanted to be interviewed about his side of the story.
That didn’t happen because the White Mountain Independent promptly called Clawson’s lawyer whose staff said that the office had gotten a voice mail from their client as well, and that was the end of that exercise.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
