ST. JOHNS—The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases in the Apache County Superior Court and provides an update on one of them. Anyone who is accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent and in the case of Dean S. Terrell, he has pleaded guilty and was set for sentencing on Aug. 1.
Terrell, 52 of Concho was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, Class 3 Felonies and one count each of disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment, both Class 6 Felonies.
He shot at a family of seven who were looking at property on November 20, 2020. The case underscores the ever more frequent confluence of the criminal justice system and the mental health system.
The case started when Issac Smith, his wife and five children drove up from Phoenix to look at a 40-acre parcel of property for sale near County Road 5216. A realtor had sent him there, according to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office police report. While there, Smith stated that he heard a gunshot and saw a “puff of dust” about 10 meters from him, according to the report. Mrs. Smith then pointed out to him a tan colored truck parked on a hill about a quarter-mile away, with a man and a woman inside it. The family drove over to it, expecting to get help, but they came across Terrell and his wife, the woman in the truck. Terrell allegedly pointed a handgun at them and asked “Do you want me to shoot your tire out?” The Smiths quickly drove off and called 911, but the tan truck followed them for “a long distance,” as they made their way back to State Route 61.
The family met an ACSO deputy nearby and while talking, observed Terrell’s truck drive by.
The deputy stopped the truck and arrested Terrell who had had a revolver in his pants; a woman in the truck, described as Terrell’s wife was armed as well.
The deputy secured both weapons and started to wonder whether Dean Terrell was having some kind of mental health crisis. Terrell demanded that the deputy call the National Guard to “confirm with them who he (Terrell) was.” Terrell also stated that there were drones flying around that were recording everything. Terrell referred to himself as “Cricket,” and told the deputy that he has a disease and to not touch him, stated the report. As an aside, court records show that Terrell is disabled with “complex PTSD,” (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and receives income from Veteran’s Administration and Social Security Disability.
Terrell allegedly admitted to shooting “at someone three times,” because he wanted to “warn them,” stated the report. He also allegedly admitted to pointing his gun at the family when they drove up to him and said that he was going to shoot their tire. Terrell was arrested and booked into jail. Two handguns and a bag containing what is believed to be marijuana were seized.
The case has been delayed due to questions about Terrell’s fitness to stand trial. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and Jan. 13, 2021, but through a series of events that are still unclear, Terrell was taken from the jail to a mental health facility.
Two doctors there apparently recommended that Terrell stay for 180 days and he was put on medication. In that regard, an unidentified report opined that Terrell is “a danger to himself and others,” according to his defense attorney in a statement to the judge.
Terrell appeared in court on Jan. 27 in a wheelchair and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The last year has been largely occupied with the issue of Terrell’s mental state. Finally on May 31, Terrell signed a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of the aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony for taking pot shots at a family for no apparent reason. On June 27, he received five years of standard supervised probation with 69 days credit for the jail time he already served before he was released pending trial. Terms of his probation include a prohibition from possessing weapons, having no contact with the victims and will continue or complete any counseling ordered by the probation department.
If Terrell violates his probation and proven to have done so by a preponderance of evidence, a standard of proof lower than the beyond a reasonable doubt threshold afforded any criminal defendant, he could go to prison for between 2 and 8.75 years.
Raul Antonio Ochoa lll
Ochoa 45, of St. Johns has been charged with attempting to murder his 62-year-old mother on Oct. 19, 2020 by allegedly striking her on the head with a wooden cane. According to court records, she was severley injured and spend over a week in a Valley hospital. He is out of custody on a $20,000 bond and the case is very close to concluding, but Ochoa’s retained counsel, Robert J. Campos from the Valley, is holding firm for a misdemeanor deal.
The attempted murder charge is a Class 2 Felony. Ochoa was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one for seriously injuring the mother; the other for using a dangerous instrument, the cane, in the alleged assault. Both are Class 3 Felonies. The complaint also charged Ochoa with damaging windows of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in St. Johns, and resisting arrest, Class 6 Felonies, plus three misdemeanors: the theft of “white sheets or cloth” belonging to the church, a simple assault against a second person, alleged to be a domestic violence offense, and disorderly conduct.
The court file doesn’t contain many details about the incident but St. Johns Police reported that Ochoa was spotted leaving a residence with a cane and saying that he had murdered his mother. Ochoa allegedly made statements “that his mother had the devil in her and he was getting it out of her,” according to police.
Court documents stated that the victim was found by a neighbor with “multiple injuries to her head and body and appeared to have lost large amounts of blood.” She was rushed to a hospital in the Valley and reportedly spent the next 10 days there.
Officers soon after arrested Ochoa on Highway 191 and 1st East Street. He still had the cane, refused officers’ commands and had to be zapped with a taser. At the time, Ochoa was on leave from his job as a power plant mechanic for Salt River Project where he had worked for 19 years.
In a filing titled Defendant’s Settlement Memorandum, Ochoa urges that “This case is bizarre. There is no other word for what occurred.” The document depicts Ochoa as a law abiding, stable father who has worked for Salt River Project for 19 years and is close to his family, including two teenaged sons with whom he lives. Ochoa has back pain and instead of prescription pain killers, used marijuana to manage the condition. He had never had a bad reaction to marijuana, but prior to the incident on Oct. 19, he had used a “vape pen” which is a device that heats a cartridge full of liquid cannabis extract and then is inhaled into the lungs as cannabis-enriched steam.Attorney Campos believes that Ochoa had an unexpected and severe reaction to the product as delivered.
“He was not rational and thought that the people he loved the most were possessed by the devil. Raul kept stating that he has to beat the devil out of them,” said Campos.
He attacked his fiancee with a pen but she was not injured. He hit his mother with the cane, then went to the church where Ochoa believed he was battling the devil and destroyed $400 worth of church property.
Once stopped by police, Ochoa was “not lucid and did not quickly obey commands to drop the cane and lie flat on the ground.” Police Tazed and booked him. A blood test showed marijuana in his system, but no other drugs. Ochoa has a medical marijuana card, Campos said.
The sides are not that far apart. The state has offered a plea to one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 Felony, with a stipulation for probation and no prison. However, if Ochoa is convicted of a felony, he will lose his job of 19 years. Therefore, Ochoa proposes to plead guilty to two misdemeanors which carry maximum term of six months in jail (not prison.) This resolution is appropriate urges Campos because Ochoa has no prior felonies, the victims don’t want him prosecuted, the priest at the church doesn’t want to pursue it and a “threat assessment” by a doctor indicated that Ochoa is “not inherently a violent person.” Has no diagnosable mental health condition, no previous history of any, and “It appears that this assault was precipitated by an altered state, with substance-induced psychosis being most likely,” concluded the evaluator.
A link between cannabis use and psychosis has been studied and researchers have found “a significantly increased prevalence (scientific abbreviations omitted) and incidence of psychotic experiences (scientific abbreviations omitted) in participants who used cannabis,” according to a March 11, 2021 article in the journal Psychiatric Times. It might be noted that Dean Terrell (above) was believed to be in possession of marijuana, too.
Ochoa has had roughly monthly court settings. The latest filng of note is Ochoa’s request to amend his release conditions to allow him to attend services at the church again. Compos wrote in a July 25 pleading that the pastor of the church has appeared in court to support Ochoa and does not want to prosecute him. The court’s electronic docket does not yet sow a response from the state or a ruling by the court.
Randy Clawson
Clawson, 48 and his wife Lori had their new home and valuables (including a $20,000 motorcycle) seriously damaged by former friend Roger Allen Wynia, 30 after a boozy night out on October 30, 2020. The Clawsons were once friends with Wynia and his wife or partner, Chanell Stephens and took them into their home when Wynia and Stephens were down on their luck. Wynia is serving a 1.5 year sentence in prison for his actions in that regard. The scene as described in court was so was chaotic that although Wynia was charged with ten crimes, he pleaded guilty to just one, a Class 5 felony for criminal damage, and the other charges were dismissed.
Clawson himself was charged with eight felonies total, the most serious is the attempted murder of Stephens whom he shot during the melee and she survived.
During a high-pitched change of plea hearing for Wynia on May 17, 2021, Clawson yelled out at Wynia’s lawyer with “Oh, expletive you!” and was held in contempt of court by Presiding Judge Michael Latham who had told him twice before to not do that. In a subsequent hearing, Latham imposed a $200 penalty (to “cure” the contempt”, as it’s called) on Clawson for each of the three outbursts for a total of $600 which Clawson asked to be paid to a charity. Latham also took himself off Clawson’s criminal case in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, and assigned it to Judge Pro Tem Robert J. Higgins, formerly the presiding judge of the Navajo County Superior Court, and current Justice of the Peace in the Pinetop Justice Court.
Clawson’s case was set for August 1 before Higgins for a possible change of plea, but as of press time, there’s no indication on the court’s electronic docket what transpired; however, Clawson called the Independent in June and left two lengthy voice messages about the matter. It appears Clawson was offered a plea deal to a way-reduced charge of some type of misconduct with a weapon, but didn’t seem happy with that and he wanted to be interviewed about his side of the story.
That didn’t happen because the Independent promptly called Clawson’s lawyer whose staff said that the office had gotten a voice mail from their client as well, and that was the end of that exercise.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.