ST. JOHNS—The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases in the Apache County Superior Court and provides an update on one of them. Anyone who is accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent and in the case of Dean S. Terrell, he has pleaded guilty and was set for sentencing on Aug. 1.

Terrell, 52 of Concho was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, Class 3 Felonies and one count each of disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment, both Class 6 Felonies.

