ST. JOHNS — An Apache County jury Thursday found Dave Allen La Porte, 56, guilty of murdering his 49-year-old wife, Tess, abandoning her body and destroying evidence.
The trial started on March 22 and concluded with the attorneys’ closing arguments the day before the guilty verdicts, which included second-degree murder. It included testimony from witnesses, expert witnesses and an entire day’s testimony from La Porte himself.
In court
The state was represented by veteran Deputy Apache County Attorney Joseph Young; La Porte by Dwane M. Cates of Cates & Garvey PLLC from the Valley. Young is a large and tall bearded man who carries himself with confidence. If the well of court were a naval yard, Young would be an aircraft carrier. Prosecutor Celeste Robertson assisted as second chair. Defense counsel Cates is a diminutive, bespectacled, bearded man who exudes an affable manner and a clear presence of mind. The defense chose to have the jury hear from La Porte, a decision which is fraught with risks for both sides, and most of this report comes from that testimony. Presiding was Michael Latham, presiding judge of Superior Court.
La Porte looks nothing like the one picture available that has been published. He is a thin, slight man and wore a blue suit. He has black hair and goatee, is pale and sallow with sunken cheeks and seems to carry a tremendous strain. He presents as a gentle, mannerly guy. La Porte wept openly during the testimony of his eldest daughter and was at times inconsolable when he was on the stand. He claimed that some memories about the incident were and are repressed, but that some emerged after reviewing the state’s evidence and after an hours-long surgery on his shoulder, a year after the murder, during which he was anesthetized. He attributes the shoulder injury to the “cops” dragging him out of his home the day after the murder. It might be noted that while police were at the home, La Porte climbed into a bathroom shower and slit his own throat with a razor knife.
The defense
After he was airlifted to a Valley hospital and treated, La Porte was heavily medicated with opiates, did not remember much of the police interview a fews days later (which was videotaped) and some things that he told the investigators then were not true, due to his medicated state, he said. He denied killing his wife, that he was “over the moon” in love with her, that the whole household was upset the evening of the murder. He said that Tess had been drinking, and mixing alcohol with medications, that he himself was “kind of drunk.” He testified that Tess was “not herself,” that one of her 25 dogs that lived on the property and used to sleep with Tess in a specially made bed, had recently killed another dog, that Tess seemed generally unhappy with settling in St. Johns from Tucson, that her new job in Show Low required a lot of driving, that La Porte’s son had that day wrecked his vehicle which upset everyone, that La Porte himself had crashed and damaged his truck that same evening, and that La Porte was not having much luck in putting up shoe racks for Tess in a closet.
In fact, while in the closet working on the shelves, he testified, he heard glass breaking (her grandmother’s salt and pepper shakers) and Tess yelling about something. He went to check on her, turned a corner toward the living room and found her standing up with her hands behind her back. When he went to console her with a hug, he said, he felt a gun in her hand behind her back which “went off.” She died in his arms, he said, and he didn’t call for help because he once worked as an emergency medical technician and he realized that she was deceased.
La Porte said that he is a fan of crime shows and realized that he would be the prime suspect in her death, so he laid out plastic bags next to her, dragged the body to a truck but couldn’t get it in the cab, and ended up putting the body in the bed of another truck, drove out to Old Dump Road and rolled the corpse into a ditch about 9 feet from the edge of the road, so that she’d “be found.”
The living room at the home “looked like a slaughterhouse,” he told the jury, and he was “in shock and traumatized” that his “soulmate” had just died in his arms. The carpet was soaked in blood and he tired to clean it with spic and span, but then cut out a swath of bloody carpet, replaced it with a throw rug from the bedroom, picked up the single shell casing, hid it under artificial grass in the back yard, and hid the gun under a sandbag.
On the property there was a working security camera. It captured some events outside the home before La Porte disabled it in the early hours of the next morning. Before the murder, he is seen to have the pistol in his right pocket, then his left pocket; he told investigators that before Tess was shot, he had never seen the gun before. He is seen throwing rocks or concrete chunks at the dogs’ house, at one point stumbling and falling down, “flipping off the sky,” and talking to himself. He acknowledged that he was “kinda drunk.” La Porte explained to the jury that he was throwing rocks at a stray cat that annoyed the dogs and he was generally “mad at the world” that night.
At about 4 a.m. after the murder, after he had dumped the body, after the cleanup, after he hid the shell and gun, he began texting and calling family members to report how worried he was that Tess had not come home. When police responded, one Officer Jayen Richardson of St. Johns police noticed blood in the cab of a truck; La Porte told the officer that it was from the dead dog. Richardson called for a blood test kit and one arrived, attached to Officer Ty Blank who sat in the well of court with prosecutors because he was deemed the “investigating officer.” St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey sat in the gallery on the jury box side of the courtroom, considered the state’s side of the room.
The prosecutor’s theory was that when it became clear that the blood was going to be tested, La Porte realized the ruse about Tess not coming home wasn’t gong to work. So he then told the officers that Tess was killed by a gunshot. La Porte told the jurors that it was then he realized he couldn’t live without Tess and sliced his neck open in the bathroom shower.
The state’s case
Prosecutor Young produced a medical examiner who opined that the trajectory of the projectile that caused the death was at a slightly downward angle, near the right ear, and could not have been fired from a position behind the victim’s back. Testimony established that La Porte is left-handed, which conjures a picture of a left-handed shooter discharging the gun at the right side of a victim’s head.
It might be noted that motive is not an element that the state must prove in any type of murder case. But the state will present evidence of it anyway, so that a jury can understand the state’s theory of a case. In this case, Young urged that La Porte had abused former girlfriends and a spouse in the past and actually pleaded guilty child abuse 19 years ago for abusing a daughter, now in her 30s. She is the daughter who testified and at one point she loudly disagreed with an attorney about a hearsay objection — the judge was not amused about that. She explained to the jury that when she was 15, she made up the whole story about being beaten by La Porte because she was mad at her father; however she could not explain why reports from that incident documented her as having a black eye.
Another suggestion of motive was the highly emotional state La Porte was under that fateful evening. The recent killing of a dog by another dog, the stress of Tess’ move from Tucson, the son’s car wreck, La Porte’s own wreck that same day, the frustration with the project in the closet, plus the drinking, produce a volatile mix that ended in tragedy, Young suggested. He played down the implication that Tess had a drinking problem, urging that it was La Porte, not Tess, who had a prior DUI and that there was no prescription medicines for Tess found at the scene. Regarding the suggestion of suicide, Young argued that the video from the camera showed Tess sitting in her truck for about an hour before the shooting and in the door of the truck, police found a fully loaded and chambered handgun that was not used.
The verdicts
The state charged La Porte with first-degree murder, alleging that he caused the death of Tess and premeditated it, meaning he thought about it beforehand. There are three “lesser included offenses” involved in a first-degree murder charge. They are: second degree murder, meaning that the murder wasn’t premeditated, more like a heat of passion act; manslaughter, meaning that the accused didn’t intend it, or plan it, but through recklessness, caused a death; and finally, negligent homicide, that the death was caused by mere negligence. Basically, negligence is when someone zigs when they should have zagged, so to speak, and American criminal law does take away a person’s liberty for negligence, except for in cases of homicide.
The jurors decided that they had a reasonable doubt that La Porte premeditated his wife’s death, and found him guilty of second-degree murder. They apparently found beyond a reasonable doubt that he is guilty abandoning a dead body and destroying evidence, the cleanup of the “slaughterhouse.”
According to court sources, La Porte’s sentencing will be set for about 45 to 60 days out, but no date has been set as of press time.
