ST. JOHNS—The Apache County Superior Court welcomed its new full-time pro tem judge after the Board of Supervisors voted to “re-appoint” career prosecutor Garrett Whiting, formerly of the Apache County Attorney’s Office for a term the bench on March 2.
Whiting graduated from Round Valley High School as a third-generation alum in 1996.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Arizona State University and went on to graduate with honors from Brigham Young University’s J. Rueben Clark Law School before joining the Graham County Attorney’s Office as a deputy county attorney in June 2006.
He went on to serve the ACAO for 12 years as deputy county attorney and later became the lead prosecutor, beginning in 2009 through this month.
Whiting has been a regular presence at the prosecutor’s table, representing the state of Arizona in several high-profile cases such as the murder cases against Gabriel Jaramillo and Joshua Cade Richardson and secured convictions in both cases.
He is active in the community having volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America, 4-H, Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley and The American Youth Soccer Organization.
His interests are wood cutting, hunting, fishing, off-road motorcycling, ASU sports and family, stated his resume.
He replaces former full time Pro Tem Judge C. Allan Perkins, who resigned in January.
