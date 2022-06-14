CONCHO — Justin Scott Wiest, 42 of Concho has been in the Apache County Jail on $550,000 in bonds, accused of two counts of attempted murder in one file and an aggravated assault in another.
An allegation in May 2021 claimed that he discharged a shotgun near someone and in September used a long rifle to shoot up a car with two occupants. On May 31, 2022, Wiest signed a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, all Class 3 felonies. The parties have agreed that he will spend two years in prison and be on probation for five years once the prison term is served.
Wiest relied heavily on self defense, called in Arizona, “justification,” meaning that if his actions constituted aggravated assault, (in this case, using a firearm, to place three persons on two separate dates, in “reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury”) he was justified in doing so. That probably accounts for the relatively light sentence; two years in prisons is the “super minimum” the law allows. He could have received 8¾ years on each.
On Nov. 3, Wiest and his counsel appeared for a preliminary hearing in the case, and this report is based on the testimony and remarks of counsel at that hearing.
Regarding the two attempted murder charges, testimony said that in September, Wiest allegedly fired five shots at a vehicle containing two adults, a mother and son, the driver of which, Wiest claims, had tried to run him over and was turning the car around to try it again.
By way of background, Wiest (pronounced WEEST) is a married father of three children who live along County Road 8601 in Apache County and was gainfully employed as a herdsman at a hog production facility in Snowflake and Holbrook. The property is described as a “ranch” that belongs to Wiest’s wife’s family, and for the last 2½ years, Wiest has been living and running cattle on the ranch, about 25 to 50 head, he said. There was no cattle there in May or September, because of a family dispute that was described alternately as involving a will or a receivership.
The May 2021 incident
On May 2, 2021, Wiest and a companion were apparently out tending to the ranch when they came across a man in a truck driving along County Road 8500. That road runs beside the boundary of the ranch. The man had a dog, that was loose, and Wiest testified that the animal had been running on ranch property. Wiest told the man that dogs were not allowed on the ranch because there had been a number of incidences of dogs attacking cattle. An argument ensued and during the exchange, and Wiest reportedly fired off a shotgun.
Testimony from the responding ASCO sergeant and Wiest himself indicated that the gun was not pointed at the man even though the man told deputies that he saw a “wad” fly past him. A wad is material placed in between the gun powder and pellet shot in a typical shell used in shotguns; the wad in this case was not found or recovered by ASCO. Wiest’s companion, who was at the hearing but did not testify, had confirmed to the deputy during the interview in May that the shotgun was pointed away from the man when Wiest discharged it.
Wiest was not arrested then, but another incident in September resulted in charges filed for both the May 2021 and the September incidents.
The September incident
Testimony about the September case established that due to recent weather, CR 8500 had become impassible. However, a road of sorts that during the hearing was called the “two-track road” veers off CR 8500 and leads to certain residences.
Wiest claims that the road runs through the ranch property and Wiest has maintained a barbed-wire fence horizontally across it with a “cowboy gate” that allows authorized users of the road to pass through the fence. There is an easement testified about, somewhere in the mix that apparently allows residents to access their homes, but the easement doesn’t appear to be on the ranch property and in any event was impassible as well, according to testimony.
That’s when a mother and adult son in a small red or maroon car were trying to get to their home that they usually accessed by CR 8500 and/or the easement. On that September afternoon, they used the two-track road that Wiest claims is for ranch use only. The travelers came across the fence and the gate.
According to Wiest, the fence had been rolled back at least four times recently and he was tending to it when he came across the small, red car. He explained to the driver (the son) and the passenger (the mom) that the road was not for public use, that they were on private property and were not allowed to be there. Wiest testified that he believed that they had damaged the fence; the gate was laying flat on the ground. The driver was out of the car during this exchange.
The driver is alleged to have said something like, “Well, I have to do what I have to do,” and was going to pass through the opening, anyway. At that point, Wiest strode 20 feet from the fence to his vehicle and retrieved a .22 caliber rifle. That’s when the passenger got out of the car, shouting “no guns, no guns!” and approached Wiest. She told the responding ACSO deputy (who had been on the job for eight weeks) and/or his supervisor, that she grabbed the rifle, made Wiest “trip,” and the gun discharged one round. The sequence of all that isn’t clear, but in the encounter, Wiest lost a necklace that the ACSO couldn’t find, but which Wiest’s wife later, in the dirt.
When Wiest produced the rifle, a .22 caliber long rifle, and the driver got back in the car, yelled at mother to do the same and began to drive. Wiest testified that the driver tried to run him over.
At this point, the facts get murky. The bullet holes in the car are at its rear, trunk and back window, that implies the car was driving away from Wiest, unless of course, the car was in reverse. Wiest testified that the driver was trying to run over Wiest again, and was turning around to do that.
The ACSO deputy testified that three rounds hit the trunk, one hit the driver’s side “C” pillar (the structure rear-most structure that supports the car’s roof) and the back window was shattered. It seems the car got through the fence after all; Wiest testified that it hit a T-bar he was putting up and red paint transfer was found on the fence. When it was over, everybody called the cops; Wiest, driver and passenger.
Wiest is eligible for 15% of the two years prison sentence to be served on community supervision, which used to be called parole. He will also receive credit for the time he has already spent in the Apache County Jail since Sept. 3, which means that Wiest will serve about one year in prison before probation starts. As a convicted felon, Wiest will not be allowed to possess a firearm.
