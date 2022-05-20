CONCHO — William Jason White, 44 of Concho has been charged with first degree murder, a Class 1 felony, for the alleged stabbing death of Craig James Huffman 51, at a residence on Apache County Road (CR) 5051 in the late-night hours of Jan. 2, 2021.
The men knew each other and apparently didn’t get along, which is at the center of the latest dispute that must be resolved before the case is set to trial.
White faces other charges in connection with the Jan. 2 date, including burglary, a Class 2 felony, possessing a weapon when prohibited, a Class 4 felony, and tampering with evidence, a Class 6 felony. He awaits trial in the Apache County Jail on a $300,000 bond and is presumed by law to be innocent.
Background
The case started when an Apache County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence where callers had said that a man later identified as Craig Huffman, a local contractor, had been stabbed in the chest. The deputy arrived around 10:25 p.m. and observed a “deceased white male...laying on his back in the kitchen floor,” according to court records.
The deputy recognized Huffman from “previous calls for service.” He also noticed a large pool of blood next to the body and “footwear sole impressions in the blood on the kitchen floor.” Huffman was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the call came in.
According to deputies, at least four persons were living at the residence on CR 5051 at the time: a man and his wife, who is reported to be Huffman’s ex-wife, and a mother and daughter. Huffman was there to pay some of the occupants who had performed work for his company, Huffy Construction.
Sometime during the evening, the group had a visitor, a woman named Misty Elam, whom deputies said lives with White and her children a few blocks away near the intersection of CR 5053 and CR 5054. Elam allegedly came over to visit and drink “shots,” witnesses said according to court documents. Deputies describe Elam as “not being cooperative and not being direct in what she had witnessed,” stated deputies. She claims that she was in the “backroom taking shots,” when she heard noises. She later told White’s mother (who lived in Concho) that because Elam suffers from PTSD, she didn’t remember what happened.
One witness told deputies that she opened the door to White who demanded to know, “Where is he?” pushed himself into the residence, ran toward Huffman and they struggled. The man of the house said he saw White, wearing a black leather jacket, holding a knife to Huffman’s neck while the men were on the floor and that White left the residence on foot, and took the knife with him.
At least four people identified White as being in the residence and because White was apparently known to them, deputies had no trouble finding the “goose neck fifth wheel” in which White was reportedly staying with Elam and the children near CR 5053 and 5054. At about 1 a.m. deputies went to the Whites’ lot and interviewed him. They noticed that he had blood on his hands, observed and impounded a black leather jacket, a vest, blue jeans and shoes that had a “reddish brown substance consistent with blood,” on all the items. They also recovered a “Milwaukee camo knife,” the blade of which is reportedly about 3 inches. In fact, deputies showed the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Huffman a picture of the knife which the doctor opined was consistent with the wounds on Huffman.
White told deputies that Huffman was Elam’s ex-boyfriend. White denied being at the residence but did not have an answer to the deputies’ question about why four adults would each say that he was present at their residence a few hours earlier.
A family member of Huffman told the Independent that Huffman had $5,000 in cash in his wallet in order to pay the workers, and that by the time the deputies made their reports, the money was gone. The family member said that investigators were dismissive of him about that and were downright rude to him.
Character evidence
The Arizona Rules of Evidence promulgated by the Arizona Supreme Court generally do not favor evidence of a person’s character. It is believed that a fair trial about the accused’s specific acts is more easily accomplished if a jury doesn’t hear about what a scoundrel or saint the defendant is, whether he cheats at cards, volunteers at a homeless shelter, gives to charity or kicks his dog. Such evidence generally is kept out because allowing testimony about character could distract a jury and certainly make for very lengthy trials.
However, the rule allows for evidence of other crimes, wrongs and acts under limited circumstances; that is, as long as they are not offered to prove the defendant in the present case acted “in conformity” with her actions in the past; but other acts can be admitted to show “motive, opportunity or intent.”
It’s a fine line and in this case, White wants the jury to know that Huffman was violent toward White in the past, a fact that, if true, could bolster White’s stated defense of self defense and defense of others.
For example, in an April 5 motion from defense counsel Dirk LeGate of LeGate, Penrod and Associates, he urges that a jury must be told about an Oct. 15, 2020, incident wherein White allegedly assaulted Huffman and Elam, which was reported to the ACSO. After Oct. 15, White stated, Huffmann threatened to kill White and to “continually harass Mr. White” by driving past White’s home and revving an engine. White urges that these acts will “show that Mr. White was personally apprehensive of Mr. Huffman and that he personally knew of Mr. Huffman’s violent tendencies before the alleged homicide in this case.” Court watchers might see the tactic as blaming the victim which often inflames the victim’s surviving family and friends and could backfire.
The prosecutor assigned to the case, Chief Deputy County Attorney Joseph Young, responded by urging that some of the acts are relevant and that the state does not intend to object to their admission, but others acts alleged by White are not specific enough nor relevant. The judge in the case is Presiding Judge Michael Latham and as of press time, has yet to rule on the motion.
In another development that doesn’t bode well for White, on Feb. 18, 2021, prosecutors filed a new set of charges against him. They allege that in July 2020, he broke the finger of Misti Elam, wrecked the tires on her trailer, and assaulted a minor under 15 years of age by throwing a beer bottle at her which hit the child in the face and caused an eye injury and a bloody nose. At a preliminary hearing last year, the court threw out the broken finger charge because no medical records were produced to show the claimed injury, but allowed the other charges to proceed to trial. It is probable that this second set of charges will be tried along with the murder case, which means the jurors will have evidence of other acts by White against Huffman, but will be instructed to consider each alleged incident on the facts specific to each incident.
For first degree murder, White faces a sentence of life in prison.
