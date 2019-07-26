WHITE MOUNTAINS — The ripples of dismay continue to spread outward from the severe blow the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) recently dealt to forest thinning efforts.
Earlier this month the corporation commission, on a 3-2 vote, reversed itself and decided not to require Arizona Public Service to convert one unit of Cholla power plant from coal to biomass.
This means the ACC will likely not adopt a companion rule requiring the utilities it regulates – mostly APS – to buy 60 to 90 megawatts of power annually from biomass.
The corporation commission’s decision could result in the eventual closure of NovoPower, the only power plant in the region that can turn millions of tons of slash from thinning projects into electricity.
That decision alone could cost the White Mountains economy dearly, when APS shuts down the Cholla plant sometime in the next three or four years. Navajo County will lose nearly $1 million in property tax revenue, deepening its financial crisis. About 200 people work at the Joseph City power plant.
But the decision could also force the closure of the 28 megawatt NovoPower plant in Snowflake, President Brad Worsley said at a conference on forest health in Payson this week. The plant employs about 40 people and has been the key to thinning some 70,000 acres in the White Mountains by providing a market for biomass.
“I have no future at this point. In three years and 10 months, guess what we’re going to do: We’ll close the doors. The ACC just turned down the chance to create another biomass facility at a price that was dead on. So we’re going to walk away from this critical work,” Worsley said.
The ACC decided not to require APS to proceed with a plan to convert one unit at Cholla to biomass power generation plant, producing perhaps as much as 60 megawatts. Customers would have to pay an estimated $1-$3 per month more, however. The commission majority said they didn’t want to do anything to raise electric bills, no matter what the other benefits. Commissioners Boyd Dunn and Lea Marquez Peterson objected strenuously.
Burning 90 megawatts would have supported the thinning of more than 50,000 acres of forest each year. Without a market for biomass, thinning operations require a big taxpayer subsidy, say experts. Slash and scraps with no other commercial value represents about half the material removed in any thinning project.
The vital NovoPower plant got caught in the crossfire, said Worsley.
“We have been in the process of begging — begging — for a future. We’ve got three years. You think that’s a lot of time. No, it’s not. We’ve already contracted for the wood we’ll burn in that time frame. I have no plan to bid on the (next 4FRI) RFP. I can’t commit to a 20-year time frame when I don’t know if I’ll be in business,” he said.
“We’re talking about half a percent of the (state’s) power portfolio (with a 90 megawatt requirement). We’re talking about the watershed, the forest, the air. What is a fairer way to spread that out than a dollar a month on the power bill? A dollar a month. It makes absolutely no sense. The rate payer is the water bill payer,” he added.
A shifting energy landscape
NovoPower only exists because of an earlier ACC mandate that power companies it regulates must produce 15 percent of their energy from renewable sources like solar, wind and biomass.
At the time, wind and solar power cost about $170 per kilowatt hour, biomass cost about $100 and coal cost about $50.
Burning biomass is considered a renewable energy source that makes no net contribution to carbon emissions, since the wood would decay or burn anyway. In fact, the NovoPower plant removes about 98 percent of the emissions, which means burning the slash significantly reduces net emissions, said Worslely.
However, energy markets have changed dramatically. Coal has grown more expensive, in part due to air pollution control requirements. The cost of solar and wind power has plunged, to perhaps $50 per kilowatt or less. The cost of biomass has remained about the same, with razor-thin profit margins based on the distance you haul the bulky, low-value wood slash.
NovoPower raised the millions it needed to adapt a coal-fired plan to biomass largely because of that earlier ACC mandate. The company has a contract to sell APS and the Salt River project a total of 28 megawatts annually. That contract expires in three years and eight months, said Worsley.
Unless something changes, APS and SRP will have no incentive to enter into a new contract – based on the lower cost of wind and solar. At that point, NovoPower would likely shut down – delivering a fresh blow to forest thinning efforts and the local economy.
But reducing the value of NovoPower and other biomass facilities to a cost per kilowatt calculation misses the entire point, said a succession of speakers at the Forest Health Conference in Payson.
Thinning projects rely critically on finding a market for the biomass, which amounts to maybe 50 tons for every acre thinned. Those thinning projects, in turn, remain the key to controlling devastating megafires, like the Paradise Fire in California that killed 88 people and inflicted at least $12 billion in damages. Moreover, thinning projects hold the key to protecting the watersheds of the Salt, Gila and Verde Rivers – on which not only the high county but the Valley of the Sun depend.
“Biopower is not an answer, it is the answer. There are no other viable solutions today. There may be in 10 years, but it may be too late at that point. The impact on forest health is documented. The economic impact on tourism is unquestionable. Small reservoirs like C.C. Cragin will have hundreds of millions in damages. If we fill our reservoirs with silt — then where are we?” Worsley said
Tobin gone, momentum gone
The two dissenting Arizona Corporation commissioners expressed sorrow and frustration at the decision of the majority — Bob Burns, Justin Olson and Sandra Kennedy.
Commissioner Boyd Dunn said the key to the reversal in the commission’s policy was the resignation of commissioner Andy Tobin to take a job in the governor’s office. Tobin had been the chief advocate for the biomass mandate.
Dunn said APS will have little incentive to move forward to convert Cholla on its own, without commission permission to include the cost in its rate base and without authorization to effectively pay more for electricity from biomass.
He said the commission majority took a much too narrow view of the benefits to ratepayers by focusing only on the possible increase in monthly electric bills in the range of $1 per month.
He said he will look for opportunities to convince his fellow commissioners to change their position. But he said the commission majority seemed to believe that someone else could come forward to cover the extra cost to overhaul Cholla and buy higher-cost biomass power going forward.
Some commissioners suggested it wasn’t a problem the commission or APS should have to solve at the expense of ratepayers. They suggested the state of Arizona or the federal government should shoulder the extra cost.
Newly appointed commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson was also sharply critical of the majority decision in an op/ed piece sent to the Independent.
She noted that the Museum Fire near Flagstaff has underscored the danger, burning 2,000 acres on a critical watershed where post-fire flooding could cause more than a billion dollars in damage, according to one pre-fire study.
“When I came to the Arizona Corporation Commission two months ago, I heard loud and clear from representatives in rural Arizona that the time for waiting on others is over. If there is a solution to this problem we need to act, and act now. That is why I am so disheartened that our Commission refused to voice support for an innovative effort to address Arizona’s forest fire issue when we had the chance,” Peterson wrote.
She said the increase of perhaps $1 per month in power bills would “produce massive returns on investment in the future.”
“This will only happen if there’s the political will to do so. But the higher up you go, the more impossible this task becomes. We can’t keep five (ACC) commissioners wrangled, let alone 90 legislators, let alone hundreds at the federal level,” Worsley conlcuded.
Peter Aleshire covers county government for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
