SNOWFLAKE — Suspected con man Todd Allen Jostes 56, of Snowflake, an unlicensed contractor has a long history of being sued for business transactions that went bad, but now has been criminally charged for one count each of fraudulent schemes and artifices, a Class 2 Felony, and theft, a Class 3 Felony.
He was arrested on a warrant issued after he did not appear at his first court date, which he claims he didn’t know about, and he awaits trial from a cell in the Apache County Jail with bond set at $100,000. Jostes is presumed by law to be innocent.
History of civil lawsuits
Jostes is no stranger to being named as a defendant in civil lawsuits. The latest suit against him was filed in the Navajo County Superior Court by one Arthur “Chip” Young in February 2022 alleging that Jostes, and a woman described in the suit as Jostes’ “girlfriend” Meghan Dorsett, took $20,000 from plaintiff “by means of false pretenses” and that “Defendants Jostes and Dorsett put into place a deliberate and intentional plan to steal $20,000 from Plaintiff with the intent to permanently deprive Plaintiff of $20,000.”
Young also sued for breach of contract and under other legal theories. That dispute involves Young’s payment to Mountaintop Stoneworks of $20,000 which was in the form of a check made out to Meghan Dorsett who “cashed the check and put the money into her personal bank account,” according to the complaint. No work was ever performed on the job, stated plaintiff, and he hasn’t gotten the money back. Defendants in that case are presumed to not have done what is alleged.
Another man who is building a home in Torreon in Show Low told the Independent that Jostes took payment totaling $6,400 from him for stonework, which was not provided. The man, David Shurteff, said that Jostes was such a nice guy that Shurteff befriended Jostes and even brought a pheasant from a hunting trip to Jostes as a friendly gesture. Very little work was performed said Shurteff and he later discovered that Jostes holds no Arizona contractor’s license. Shurteff said he has been approached by some of Jostes’ laborers for their wages. The workers told Shurteff that Jostes had told the workers that Shurteff bought part of Jostes’ company and would provide payroll to them. Shurteff said that is not true, Shurteff said.
One woman in Linden told the Independent that her family (who are in the contracting business) paid Jostes $32,000 for concrete/stone work in Linden but Jostes did no work and has not returned the money. She described Jostes as “very personable, a great talker.” The woman who asked not be named, has since met with a Navajo County sheriff’s detective and has filed a complaint.
Jostes’ legal troubles in business date back at least a decade. A Todd Jostes is listed as a defendant in three civil cases filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in 2009 and 2010. One suit sought damages for fraud which was filed by one Tina Cernak whom Jostes allegedly persuaded to withdraw $10,000 from her retirement account and loaned it to Jostes so that he could develop a martial arts academy. He was to pay it back within 90 days, along with the penalties, and taxes the retirement plan charged her, but did not. Cernak won a default judgment in that case, but there’s no record of her having recovered the money. Details of the other two cases are available on line.
A federal case filed in US District Court for the District of Arizona established that one Bradford and Karel Mortz sued Jostes and others trying to recover $157,000 in relation to a “negotiable instrument,” according to that court’s electronic docket, usually meaning a check or a note. That suit was dismissed for lack of service.
Finally, as of press time, Show Low Police have a total of three “active cases” involving Jostes about which that department is “conferring with the Navajo County Attorney’s Office and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors’” said SLPD’s Community Relations’ Kristine Sleighter during a call.
Media reports
The media has published some unflattering pieces about Jostes as well. Phoenix Magazine ran a story in February 2018 under the heading “Survival of the Fibbest?” which details his early life and quotes many persons who believe they were talked into loaning or giving money to Jostes which was not returned to them. Also AZ Family (CBS Channel 5) ran an investigative video on January 29, 2018 about Jostes called “Trail of Broken Hearts: Wilderness man romanced women then took their money.” The wilderness/survival references is in regard to Jostes trying to start a survivalist enterprise emphasizing cooking. The video is available on line.
In court
As with any legal dispute, there are two sides, and both civil and criminal defendants are presumed not to have done the things that they are accused of doing —that is up to a judge or a jury to determine.
Jostes was in the Apache County Superior Court last Monday, March 14 with his lawyer, Eduardo H. Coronado. The lawyer had filed a Motion for Defendant’s Release urging that Jostes has no criminal history, has gotten into contractual problems with customers because he was hospitalized after a stroke, then contracted COVID-19 for which he was hospitalized also, and had to file bankruptcy. Coronado argued in the motion that another reason Jostes should be released pending a resolution of the Apache County criminal case is because he has not been charged with violent crimes and has no history of domestic violence.
This case is brand new and Presiding Judge Michael Latham had not seen the motion yet — the court waits until the other side has filed its response before making a decision, and as of Monday, the prosecutor had more time under court rules to do that. Attorney Coronado then urged that the bond be lowered. Jostes himself told the court that “I don’t understand” why he is being held, that he did not miss his first court date on purpose, that he just didn’t get the summons at his mother’s home in Snowflake. He claims he did get a copy of the warrant in the mail (apparently at the same address) and immediately contacted his lawyer about it.
The court re-set the matter for Monday, March 21 and Jostes is still listed as in custody in the Apache County Jail. In the meantime Show Low Police urge anyone who believes they have been harmed by Jostes to contact Det. Sgt. Mike Butora at (928) 537-5091.
