HOLBROOK — On Monday October 19th, the voting members of the White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group, met to discuss the current conditions of the forests throughout the region. At that meeting the members voted to recommend the enactment fire restrictions throughout Apache and Navajo Counties. Conditions similar to what we are experiencing now are historically seen in the summer months. Forest conditions are drier at this point in the year than they have ever been in historically. Therefore, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect throughout unincorporated areas of both Apache and Navajo County on Friday October 23rd, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions The following acts are prohibited until further notice:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire (unless noted in the exemptions below).
• Smoking outside of designated areas.
• Use of any and all fireworks.
• Use of explosive targets.
• Use of tracer round ammunition.
Exemptions:
*An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.
• Persons obtaining a written “Special Use Permit” from the “Authority Having Jurisdiction” that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
• Fires used only for the cooking of food or for providing warmth for human beings or for recreational purposes (campfires and charcoal fires) in an area that is designated for that purpose and is barren or cleared of all debris for 3 feet in diameter around the device. Permissible items include propane fire rings, pellet stoves/smokers/grills that have UL or FM approval and are a contained unit. A person of appropriate age must maintain a presence at all times when in operation.
• Smoking within enclosed buildings and inside vehicles is allowed. Smoking may also be allowed in or on porches, carports, garages, parking lots and other areas or properties which are cleared of all combustible materials so long as the smoking does not create a substantial risk of fire and all smoking materials are properly extinguished and disposed of. At no time is it allowed to discard lit cigarettes, cigars, or other smoking materials from a vehicle, or from ones’ possession in a public place. ARS 13-1603.a.1
• Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices with UL and/or FM approval can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device. A person of appropriate age must always maintain a presence with the device when in operation.
• Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
• Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads as per attached conditions.
• Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
• All land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated by city ordinance.
• Other exemptions unique to each “Authority Having Jurisdiction”.
“Fire restrictions are precautionary measures that help prevent human-caused wildfires and unnecessary dangers to first responders,” Emergency Manager, Catrina Jenkins said. “With conditions as dry as they are, and no significant projected moisture for relief, this is the right time to enter restrictions.”
Other agencies throughout the region will also be or already have entered into restrictions. Make sure you know the rules for what is allowed before you ignite any campfires. Check regional information by visiting www.311info.net. Remember “Know before you go!”
City of Show Low
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were also imposed by Show Low through an emergency proclamation during the Tuesday, Oct. 20 Show Low City Council meeting.
Effective Friday, October 23, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., Stage I fire restrictions are in effect within the City of Show Low. Mayor Daryl Seymore issued an emergency proclamation indicating the following acts are prohibited until further notice:
1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire (unless noted in the exemptions below).
2. Smoking outside of designated areas.
3. Use of any and all fireworks.
4. Use of explosive targets.
5. Use of tracer round ammunition.
6. EXEMPTIONS: (An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.)
a. Persons obtaining a written “Special Use Permit” from the “Authority Having Jurisdiction” that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
b. Fires used only for the cooking of food or for providing warmth for human beings or for recreational purposes (campfires and charcoal fires) in an area that is designated for that purpose and is barren or cleared of all debris for 3 feet in diameter around the device. Permissible items include propane fire rings, pellet stoves/smokers/grills that have UL or FM approval and are a contained unit. A person of appropriate age must maintain a presence at all times when in operation.
c. Smoking within enclosed buildings and inside vehicles is allowed. Smoking may also be allowed in or on porches, carports, garages, parking lots and other areas or properties which are cleared of all combustible materials so long as the smoking does not create a substantial risk of fire and all smoking materials are properly extinguished and disposed of. At no time is it allowed to discard lit cigarettes, cigars, or other smoking materials from a vehicle, or from ones’ possession in a public place. ARS 13-1603.a.1
d. Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices with UL and/or FM approval can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device. A person of appropriate age must always maintain a presence with the device when in operation.
e. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
f. Emergency repair of public utilities.
g. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
7. During “Red Flag Warning” conditions, as posted by the U.S. Forest Service, no open outdoor fires, campfires, charcoal fires, or outdoor smoking are permitted on either public or private property within the incorporated area of Show Low.
Those persons violating this ban on open fires and smoking may be charged with a class one misdemeanor and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The restrictions remain in effect until the fire danger abates and the proclamation is rescinded or if the proclamation is superseded by amended restrictions.
