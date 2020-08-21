The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) would like to remind taxpayers and business owners to verify that their mailing address is correct when filing. It is critical to ensure address information is accurate so taxpayers can receive important correspondence from ADOR.
ADOR recommends using a standardized address that is fully spelled out and uses the postal service standard abbreviations when filing electronically or registering online:
1500 E Main Ave Ste 201
Anywhere, AZ 85007-1010
Individual Taxpayers
If the mailing address has changed since filing a return, complete and submit Arizona Form 822 with the updated address information.
If a joint return was filed, and the individuals are still residing together, both should provide their names, social security numbers, and signatures on the form or statement.
If the residents are now living at different addresses, each taxpayer should notify ADOR of the new, separate address.
Businesses Taxpayer
Businesses can change their mailing address on corporate, withholding, and transaction privilege and use tax licenses through AZTaxes.gov. The website enables registered companies to update their account online using an e-signature PIN.
To update records, log into AZTaxes.gov and click “Accounts” and “Account Update.”
New business locations can expect a new copy of their licenses within three to five business days.
For businesses with one location and that are not registered on AZTaxes, they can file a Business Account Update form.
Taxpayers with additional questions can contact Customer Care, Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at: 602-255-3381, Toll-free: 1-800-352-4090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.