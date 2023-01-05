NCSO arrest
Image by Brett Halfpop

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have released the 2022 statewide DUI enforcement statistics, showing minor improvements from years prior.

The report compiles data gathered between Dec. 1 to 31 and compares it to the same timeframe in 2020 and 2021. It is the result of the cumulative work of 9,401 participating officers and deputies from various Arizona law enforcement agencies.

