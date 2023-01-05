The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have released the 2022 statewide DUI enforcement statistics, showing minor improvements from years prior.
The report compiles data gathered between Dec. 1 to 31 and compares it to the same timeframe in 2020 and 2021. It is the result of the cumulative work of 9,401 participating officers and deputies from various Arizona law enforcement agencies.
35,658 total traffic stops were recorded last year: about 11,000 less than in 2021. 2022’s number is more in line with those from 2020, when 36,329 total stops were made.
These resulted in 1,145 general arrests in 2022, 880 less than 2021, which returns to the range of the number originally reported in 2020 (1,175). These arrests are made for minor infractions, such as seat belt citations.
Seat belt citations accounted for 490 stops, down from the 517 recorded in 2021 and the 826 recorded in 2020. However, child restraint citations went from 98 in 2021 to 111 in 2022. Both figures are lower than 2020, where 127 citations were given.
Under 21 Liquor Law citations maintained a basic average between all three years. 63 were issued in 2022, four fewer than 2021 and one more than 2020.
These citations are given to anyone attempting to purchase liquor under the required age, purchasing liquor for anyone under the required age, using illegitimate identification to purchase liquor under the required age, or consuming alcohol while below the required age.
Criminal speed citations were down in 2022, showing 628 citations as opposed to the 824 recorded in 2021 and the 865 recorded in 2020. Criminal speeding citations and arrests went up in 2022 throughout the U.S., with Arizona being one of the few states to report a lower figure than in years prior.
Civil speed citations fell more in line with the country-wide average. 8,513 civil speed tickets were given during the 2022 holiday season, about 675 more than 2021 and nearly 1,300 more than 2020.
The number of distracted driving citations went undocumented in 2020, but last year reflected a small improvement from 2021. Arizona went from 389 citations to 363, 23 fewer, which contradicts the nationwide figures showing that distracted driver citations went up by about 15%.
AGOHS reports 8,004 “other citations” being made in 2022. This figure is down from the 9,819 citations given last year but is 26 more than those reported in 2020. This includes exhibition of speed, reckless driving, and fictitious license plates or driving credentials, among others.
2,114 traffic stops resulted in DUI arrests: 257 for aggravated DUI, 1,479 for misdemeanor DUI, and 378 for extreme DUI. This is exactly four fewer than the DUI arrests recorded in 2021.
The average Blood Alcohol Content for the Arizona motorists arrested in 2022 was 0.156 while the average BAC reflected in 2021 was 0.153. Both years reflect a small change from 2020, when the average known BAC was 0.160.
DUI drug arrests have shown a small decline each year since 2020. 612 arrests were made in 2020, down to 586 in 2021, resulting in 480 made in 2022.
Drug arrests are made when someone is driving under the influence of illegal drugs like methamphetamines, heroin, and cocaine, but has expanded in recent years to include over-use of prescription drugs, such as oxycodone, morphine, or marijuana.
The reported use of designated drivers went up slightly in 2022, which may connect with the total number of arrests being down for the year. The “Know Your Limit” program specified that the number of contacts with the program grew from 269 in 2021 to just shy of 800 in 2022.
The general “Sober Designated Driver” program reported the use of 1,016 safe drivers during the 2022 holiday season, just 12 fewer than the same time in 2021. Drug Recognition Experts conducted 97 evaluations in 2022; down from the 106 reported in 2020 and the 180 recorded in 2020.
The AGOHS news release concludes with, “These statistics are the result of the dedication and training of police and highway patrol officers, sheriff deputies, volunteers, and other law enforcement personnel that comprise DUI Task Forces throughout Arizona. Our goal is to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries on our streets and highways by enforcing DUI and traffic laws in our State.”
