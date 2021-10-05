The annual Christmas Bazaar will be held on Dec. 4, at the Concho Elementary School. Loads of fun, with over 40 Arts and Crafts Vendors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Saturday.

If you are looking for an event to show off your arts and crafts, call Gail Golden at 928-207-7880 for an application. This event fills up quickly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.