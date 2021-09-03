LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Nature Center’s Annual Round Up Benefit Dinner is planned to take place Saturday, Sept. 18, at the center, located at 425 Woodland Road in Lakeside.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and a Western barbecue dinner will be served followed by their traditional dessert auction.
A silent auction will take place during the event and raffle tickets for special items will also be sold. There will be a no-host cash bar with a variety of beverages.
Tickets are $30 and available at the Nature Center on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wear your favorite Western attire and enjoy a great evening while supporting The White Mountain Nature Center.
Visit WhiteMountNatureCenter.org for more information or call (928) 358-3069.
