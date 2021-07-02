CONCHO — In what must have seemed like a mirage in water-parched Apache County, residents reported a continuous flow of fresh water between mile posts 348 and 349 on the 180-A state highway, starting on June 18 and ending on June 24.
Residents there typically haul fresh water to their homes, an exercise that is labor intensive, time consuming and expensive. In fact, one resident reported that the weekly acquisition of fresh water sometimes consumes an entire day, yet for an entire week, water gushed along the dry, high-desert floor without lapse. “The location and visibility of the waste and volume compared to the people out here trying to conserve was a shock,” said a resident who asked not to be identified.
It turns out, the flow was from one or more of the Concho wells that Salt River Project (SRP) uses to generate electricity at its 100% SRP-owned Coronado Generating Station near St. Johns. SRP is a community-based not-for-profit water and energy company and has been in existence for over 100 years, according to its website. SRP boasted over 1 million electric power customers at the end of its fiscal year 2020.
To generate electricity, the process uses “low-sulfer coal” to boil water, which produces steam, which turns turbines which produce electricity. This method is used not only in the Coronado St. Johns station but also at the Springerville Generating Station. The Springerville station is much larger and generates 1,560 megawatts as opposed to Coronado’s 773 megawatt expected capacity from two power units there, both coal fired.
As an aside, SRP owns just one of the four power units at Springerville, Unit 4. That unit opened in 2009 and produces 400 megawatts of the entire plant’s 1,560-megawatt expected capacity states the SRP website. SRP and the other owners of the SGS sell the power generated at Springerville to Tucson Electric Power, SRP, and a Denver-based wholesale electric cooperative called Tri-State Generation & Transmission.
With regard to the water flow witnessed by Apache County residents, it was suspected at first that the Concho “wellfield” supplied the water to the Springerville Generating Station to produce electricity. However, SRP clarified that the Springerville station gets its water from wells nearer to Springerville, “from a different wellfield that is located on the east of Highway 191,” said Patty Garcia-Likens from SRP Media Relations. The water from the Concho wellfields actually goes to the St. Johns Coronado station.
As can be imagined, the vast operation of extracting well water, measuring, storing and delivering it, is a complicated undertaking and the pumps and the delivery system apparently are managed by radio technology and therein lay the problem. It was learned that “There was damage at the radio site, as it had been hit with a microburst,” said Garcia-Likens in an email.
While SRP was waiting for supplies to repair the damage, on June 18 the decision was taken to set the flow of water into the “Concho head tank” higher than the flow out of that tank so as to “ensure we didn’t damage pumps and could maintain the reliability of the (Coronado) generating station as the Concho wells are our main source of water for our boilers,” stated Garcia-Likens. Water flowing in exceeded the water flowing out and thus, the weeklong spill.
According to SRP’s water data calendar year 2019, it had stored 2,255,870 acre-feet of water and “runoff” was in the amount of 1,415,489 acre-feet. An acre-foot is a measurement of water equal to the volume of water needed to cover one acre with water, 1 foot deep. As to what “runoff” means, Garcia-Likens explained it is not a measurement of spilled water; rather it means surface water that runs into, for example, the many lakes that SRP manages. The water at issue in this spill incident was well water.
Other information of note includes the planned closure of one unit at Coronado in 2025 and the full closure of Unit 2 in 2032. Finally, because SRP is not an investor-owned utility, it is not under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Corporation Commission’s utility division. Any customer complaints are addressed through an internal ombudsman, whose office can be contacted through SRP’s website, srpnet.com.
