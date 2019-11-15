APACHE COUNTY — Apache County has a brand new prosecutor.
Well, not new really.
Celeste Robertson has been working part time off and on for the last seven years.
But now she’s officially on the team – at a salary of $73,000.
And we’re lucky to have her, County Attorney Michael Whiting said at last week’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
“She’s a good addition to our office,” he said.
She graduated from Arizona State University summa cum laude and then graduated from the ASU law school with distinction, said Whiting.
After law school, she got a look at the intersection of law and politics – a useful insight for someone working as a prosecutor in a rural county attorney’s office. She interned with the governor’s office, then the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and finally the Arizona Supreme Court.
“They all offered her a job – but she decided she wanted to be in Apache County,” said Whiting.
She served as second chair in the prosecution of a second-degree murder case in Apache County recently.
“We feel fortunate to have her,” Whiting concluded.
The board also approved Whiting’s request to boost the salary of attorney Tyron Jenson to $73,116, with his new category of Attorney Two.
He noted that the money for the added hire had been included into the budget.
The average prosecutor in Maricopa County makes about $110,000. The average attorney in Arizona makes about $87,000.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
