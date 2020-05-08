Striving to operate safely and in accordance with the guidance of Arizona’s Governor and the CDC during the Corona pandemic, the Apache County Libraries have been closed to the public. We want to re-engage with you as soon as possible while still maintaining safe environments for our communities and staff. Beginning Monday, May 11th the Alpine, Concho, Round Valley, Sanders, St. Johns, and Vernon libraries will offer curbside service. Patrons can call their local library, place orders for a maximum of 10 items per family and then pick up by appointment. Anyone needing to fax or copy can make appointments for curbside assistance as well. We’ll offer this service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all libraries Monday through Thursday, and through Friday in Alpine, Round Valley and St. Johns.
All staff will wear masks and gloves to keep you safe. If you have a mask, please wear it. Your cooperation will help us stay healthy and working.
Check out all the digital services available to you at apachecountylibraries.com and on each library’s website and Facebook pages. We’ve also expanded WiFi access hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information about our curbside service, please check out our website or call the library nearest you.
