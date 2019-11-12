APACHE COUNTY — Apache County faces at least three lawsuits alleging poor treatment of prisoners in the county jail.
So maybe we ought to offer detention officers a little more training – and overhaul the manual while we’re at it, suggested Jail Commander Michael Cirivello at last week’s board of supervisor’s meeting.
As the first step, Cirivello asked the supervisors to convert a Detention Officer I position into a Detention Officer III position – a roughly $3,500 hit to the budget. But this will allow the county to hire a detention officer with about 20 years experience, including lots of expertise in training and policy.
“We are currently fighting three lawsuits filed against the jail by inmates that is costing much more to defend than the $3,500,” he wrote in the board packet requesting the upgrade.
“After his initial training in this facility, he will be rewriting our policy and training manuals and ensuring that we stay current on these topics from a legal standpoint and our training matches our policies. This will allow the lawyers to get cases dismissed without having to defend our current policies and training manuals.”
He noted that the county can’t fill its open positions, so he has money available in the budget to hire a more experienced officer. “With the constant open positions in the jail the additional monies are available in the budget.”
One of the claims filed against the county involves a $10.5-million claim from a pregnant inmate who says poor treatment resulted in the birth of her baby in a squad car, allegedly resulting in brain damage to the infant.
Jocelyn Crystal Baca, 20, of Springerville was arrested on drug charges in January of 2017. She claims male officers constantly came into the room when she was half naked during exams. She also says the county jail nurse delayed providing treatment or transferring her to the hospital although she was “writhing in pain.”
On the way to the hospital, Baca gave birth to the baby in the squad car. Because she was handcuffed, the baby fell to the floor of the car, according to her complaint.
The baby was ultimately airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix and diagnosed with a stage 4 brain bleed, leading to brain damage, according to Baca’s complaint. She claims violation of her rights, negligence and gross neglect.
The supervisors approved the reclassification of the detention officer position as part of the consent agenda.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(1) comment
That's pretty much how the county runs everything! Haphazard. Half the county jobs are just occupied by a body but the actual job is sent to be done out of state! Such as Property assessments, property tax payments sent to Texas, etc. It's a pit of " they're out of the office this week" behavior.
