APACHE COUNTY — Apache County’s dipping its big toe into upping its game on the web.
The Supervisors recently approved a $10,700 contract to spruce up its web site, along with a $5,100 annual contract to keep it spiffy. The county will also pay $400 a year in registration fees for the domain name.
Maybe that sounds like a lot of money — but the highest bid came in at more than $48,000 for the first year — including a $7,500 annual maintenance fee.
And if that sounds like a lot — please note that Gila County spent about $150,000 over two years to produce a 500-page website, which doubled as a way to market the attractions of the county. The county then turned the website over to a nonprofit, with an agreement to pay $150,000 annually to operate and update the site.
In Apache County, Civic Webmasters, based in Mesa, will overhaul the existing county site, with tabs for government services, businesses, visitors, community events, attractions and other information.
The agreement will include ongoing content upgrades, monthly reminders to county staff to update the content, proofing and editing, stock photos and graphics and monthly tips provided to county staff to keep the website fresh and easy to use.
