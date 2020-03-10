Apache County voters will decide several county-wide offices in primary

APACHE COUNTY — With a month to go before the filing deadline, only a few Apache County races look heated for the Aug. 4 primary.
The County Superintendent of Schools race has drawn four candidates so far, all competing in the Democratic primary. Incumbent Robert Williams has not filed for re-election. Four people have filed “statements of interest” so they can start gathering signatures. They have t o qualify by April 6 to make it onto the ballot.
The contenders include two from south county – Billie Bell and Joy Whiting. Two other contenders live on the Navajo Reservation – Kenneth Cooper and David Tsosie.
The District III board of supervisors race should also raise sparks, with appointed incumbent Travis Simshauser and long-time St. Johns resident Nelson Davis facing off in the Republican primary. Only Lomardo Aseret, of Sanders, has so far filed in the Democratic primary.
Incumbent supervisors Alton Joe Shepherd and Joe Shirley – both Democrats who live on the Navajo Reservation – have not yet drawn opponents.
Former County Recorder Larry Nobel of Window Rock is seeking a return to the position, with the decision of Edison Wauneka not to seek re-election. Wauneka defeated then-incumbent Nobel in 2016. Nobel’s a Democrat and will face off against Ganado Democrat Murray Lee in the primary. No one has filed on the Republican side.
Several incumbents so far have the primary to themselves, but may face a general election opponent in November. Those contests generally will pit a North County Democrat against a South County Republican. The county has about 71,000 residents, three quarters of them Native American.
Longtime Sheriff Joe Dedman, a Window Rock Democrat, will likely face Cope Reynolds, a Show Low gun shop owner and Republican activist now seeking the Republican nomination.
Incumbent Assessor Rodger Dahozy has the Democratic primary to himself, but will likely face Concho Republican Gail Golden in the general election.
So far incumbent County Attorney Michael Whiting and Treasurer Marleita Begay have drawn no opposition in their re-election bids.
So here’s a brief rundown of the candidates who have filed statements of interest so far. The field remains open for other primary candidates until April 6. Unlike the March 17 Presidential primary, Independents can vote in the state party primaries by requesting the ballot from either party.
Candidates who wish to file for the Nov. 3 general election – which would include Independents – have until July 6.
Board of Supervisor – District I
• Joe Shirley (D) Chinle, incumbent. The former Navajo National Tribal Chairman so far has no opponent.
Board of Supervisor – District II
• Alton Joe Shepherd (D) Ganado, incumbent. A former Navajo Nation police officer, Shepherd narrowly unseated long-time Supervisor Tom White in 2016. He ran on a platform critical of the lack of county services on the Navajo Nation, particular core functions like road building and maintenance. He’s currently serving as board chairman and has for the past several years represented the county at the state capital.
Board of Supervisor – District III
• Nelson Davis (R) St Johns. Fifth generation resident, Nelson has operated a variety of businesses in the county and now manages facilities for a school district. He has two children and stresses his background in business and management, as well as his deep roots in the community. He ran unsuccessfully for Supervisor in 2004 on a platform stressing accessibility, roads and senior centers.
• Lomardo Aseret (D) Sanders.
• Travis Simshauser (R) St. Johns, incumbent. A former Apache County Sheriff’s Deputy and District III manager, Simshauser was appointed to replace Doyel Shamley in 2018. Shamley resigned to run for the state legislature. Simshauser worked in law enforcement on the Navajo Reservation, giving him a broad familiarity with both north and south County.
County Assessor
• Rodger Dahozy (D) Window Rock, incumbent. Dahozy unseated longtime assessor Melody Capps in 2008, marking the first time the assessor’s office was won by a member of the Navajo Nation. The office has operated quietly since he took over, with the exception of an outside analysis in 2015. That report recommended new software to correct incorrect assessments in 2014 and 2015 as well as pointing out leadership issues and the need to change job descriptions.The review pinpointed a lack of accountability and productivity as well as low pay and low staff morale. The county undertook a variety of changes in response to the analysis.
• Gail Golden (R) Concho. Golden worked on developing a development plan for the unincorporated community of Concho and has been a critic of the minimal county services for such rural communities She has also been active in community affairs, like organizing the Christmas Bazaar for the Concho Valley Lions Club.
County Attorney
• Michael Whiting (D) St. Johns. The incumbent county attorney unseated the previous county attorney in a hard-fought race in 2008. He has become one of the chief movers and shakers in county government in the past decade, with deep family and personal connections. Controversy has occasionally touched the office, with one bitter fight with former county treasurer Katherine Arviso about whether Whiting promptly and thoroughly investigated possible embezzlement by an employee of the treasurer’s office in 2011. So far, he’s drawn no opposition.
County Recorder
• Larry Noble (D) Window Rock. Nobel was the county recorder until he was narrowly unseated by Edison Wauneka in 2016. However, Wauneka resigned as county recorder in February of 2019 to take a position as a Council Delegate of the Navajo Nation, but then changed his mind and stayed. However, he decided not to seek re-election. Nobel is now seeking to return to his former position in the recorders office.
• Murray Lee (D) Ganado.
County School
Superintendent
• Billie Bell (D) Concho. The business manager for Concho School District, Bell learned resilience from a tough childhood with family financial and emotional problems. She earned a BS in business management from the University of Phoenix and a Masters in Education from Grand Canyon University.
• Joy Whiting (D) St. Johns. Whiting’s was a St. Johns teacher and head coach of the high school volleyball team.
• Kenneth Cooper (D) Fort Defiance.
• David J. Tsosie (D) Sanders.
Sheriff
• Joseph Dedman, Jr. (D)
Window Rock, incumbent. Dedman has been in law enforcement for 27 years, first working for the Navajo Nation and then with Gila County. Born and raised near Nazlini on the Navajo Reservation, he is married, with three children and two grandchildren. He has worked in security for public officials, and undercover investigations. He supervises an office with 80 employees, including 28 deputies who patrol a county with 11,000 square miles. The department relies also on volunteers and a volunteer sheriff’s posse. The department also handles dispatch for three police departments, 7 fire departments and three ambulance companies.
• Cope Reynolds (R) Vernon. A longtime, conservative Republican Party activist and owner of Southwest Shooting Authority in Pinetop.
Treasurer
• Marleita Begay (D) Nazlini, incumbent. Begay unseated incumbent Arviso in 2012, in the midst of the conflict about the embezzlement by an employee of the treasurer’s office. Begay has a Master’s Degree in finance from the University of Phoenix and prior to her election had 20 years experience in finance, including jobs with American Express, Norwest Bank and Wells Fargo. The treasurer’s office collects taxes, invests county funds and forwards tax collections to the various towns, districts and schools who levy taxes the county collects.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
