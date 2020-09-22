Sales have held mostly steady in Apache and Navajo Counties, defying the projected impacts of the pandemic and the widespread restrictions the virus inspired.
Sales tax collections in Navajo County for July and August barely declined from the same period a year ago. In Apache County, sales tax collections actually increased.
However, storm clouds continue to gather over the economy — with unemployment stubbornly high, the virus still present and state and federal support for businesses and the unemployed drying up.
But at least for now — the pandemic has taken less of a toll on the region’s economy than initially feared.
For Navajo County, sales tax collection in August hit $709,000, a 9% decline. In July, the $705,000 collected represented a 2% increase over the same period last year before anyone dreamed of a pandemic.
Apache County did even better. The $132,000 collected in August represented a 7% increase and the $140,000 in July represented a 37% increase.
The figures indicated the economy in Apache and Navajo counties bounced back sharply from the low point in April and May, when the stay-at-home order had the biggest impact.
Show Low Economic Development Director Steve North has spent a lot of time working the riddle of the economic impact of the pandemic. He believes that when the shutdown first hit, many people stocked up on necessities at grocery, discount and convenience stores — resulting in a surge in spending.
As the lockdown continued, people started using those federal stimulus checks on home improvement projects, bolstering sales at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Tractor Supply, CAL Ranch and others.
“Meanwhile, we moved into our peak summer season and have enjoyed unusually high visitor numbers — despite the pandemic. Fewer people are going out of state and international vacations and opting for in-state vacations. They’re vacationing in what they feel is a safer place — rural Arizona.”
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline, with both counties now meeting the benchmarks for reopening schools and most businesses. High risk businesses like gyms and bars still have some restrictions on the total number of people served at any one time.
Navajo County, as of Thursday, had just 15 new cases and 3 deaths. That has produced an overall rate of 5,081 cases per 100,000 and 205 deaths. Apache County on Thursday had 7 cases and 1 new death. That works out to a rate of 4,758 cases and 221 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Both counties went from one of the nation’s hot spots to a rate of new infections below the statewide average last week.
The sales tax figures obtained from the state by the Independent show that Navajo County’s new jail district tax in August generated $460,000, bolstering the county budget just in time to help weather the pandemic.
Some sectors are struggling to regain last year’s totals – at least in Navajo County. Restaurants and bars continue to lag behind last year, but lodging has recovered. Retail as a category is lagging, but not by much. Virtually all sectors have made a comeback since the lifting of the stay-at-home order in May.
Here’s how sales tax collections in key sectors compared in August of this year compared to August of last year in Navajo County.
— Retail: $418,000 this year versus $524,000 in August of last year.
— Restaurants/bars: $49,000 this year vs. $70,000 last year.
— Contracting: $58,000 vs $67,000
— Lodging: $40,000 vs $35,000.
— Amusement: $3,300 vs $5,400.
— Property rental: $15,000 vs $13,000.
— Total Excise tax: $709,000 vs. $775,000.
And here’s how sales in specific categories are shaping up in Apache County this August compared to the same period last year.
— Retail: $72,000 this year vs $79,000 in August of 2019.
— Restaurants/bars: $10,000 vs $9.700
— Contracting: $7,300 vs. $9,100
— Lodging: $7,200 vs. $7,500
— Total Excise tax: $132,000 vs. $123,000
Local economic development officials see a silver lining to the pandemic, the massive shift to telecommuting and the woes of the big cities.
Show Low’s Steve North commented, “I think we are already seeing people relocate from California, the Phoenix Area and Tucson to the White Mountains because more of them are working remotely and see the White Mountains as a safer place to live and work with a better quality of life. I think we have an opportunity now and in the future to attract these remote businesses and small business entrepreneurs to the area as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
