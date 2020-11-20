SPRINGERVILLE — It’s that time of year again! All districts on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are selling Christmas Tree permits. Getting outdoors harvesting your own Christmas tree is a sure way to get in the holiday spirit, fill your home with that fresh forest scent, and create lasting memories.
“For many families, venturing into the National Forest to cut their Christmas tree is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” said Anthony Madrid, Forest Supervisor. “This tradition also helps to improve our forests’ health.”
Please carry the permit and/or tree tag on the tree as soon as it has been cut. Cut only the tree species specified on the permit and only cut in the area designated on the permit and map. An armload of green branches for decorations may be taken along with your tree as part of this permit. Also, feel welcome to pick up pinecones for decorations.
This year, a new online purchasing method was created to add convenience for visitors and provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Forest Service is encouraging community members, and visitors purchase their permit on Recreation.gov when possible. Permits may still be obtained by mail or on-site from any district office on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The cost of one Christmas Tree Permit is $15, and sales will run through Dec. 24. There are no refunds.
Purchase online
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Christmas Tree Permits. A $2.50 processing fee will be applied to each transaction. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Purchase by mail
For Christmas tree permit by mail, please include a check or money order and a self-addressed stamped envelope. If purchasing more than one permit, please increase the postage by 55 cents for each additional permit. Make the check or money order payable to USDA Forest Service and send it to the desired district office. The returned self-addressed envelope will include the permit, tree tag, cutting instructions, and a map of the authorized cutting areas. Please see the district office addresses below.
Purchase on-site
For Christmas tree permit on-site, contact the desired district office for instructions on purchasing procedures as they may vary. Offices are open Monday-Friday 8 AM-4:30 PM. Please note there will be no extended weekend hours due to new online sale options.
Every Kid in a Park Pass (entitles one free Christmas Tree permit)
Fourth and fifth-grade students can get a free Christmas Tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov .
Alpine Ranger District, Attention: Front Desk
P.O. Box 469, Alpine AZ 85920
Black Mesa Ranger District, Attention: Front Desk
P.O. Box 968, Overgaard, AZ 85933
Clifton Ranger District, Attention: Front Desk
397240 AZ 75, Duncan, AZ 85534
Lakeside Ranger District, Attention: Front Desk
2022 West White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside AZ 85929
Springerville Ranger District, Attention: Front Desk
30 South Chiricahua Drive, Springerville AZ 85938
For questions, please contact the Apache-Sitgreaves NF’s Supervisor’s Office at 928-333-6280 or visit the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
