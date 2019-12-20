SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Supervisor’s Office and Ranger Districts will close Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1, 2020. Normal business hours will resume Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, 2020. During the holiday office closures, all recreation sites currently open will remain open.
Christmas tree permits will be sold until the close of business Dec. 23.
