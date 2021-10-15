SPRINGERVILLE — Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are planning for the fall and spring prescribed fire burning season that is expected to begin this month.
Fire plays a beneficial role in maintaining the ecological stability of the A-SNF. Managers use prescribed fire as a practical means to reduce risks associated with uncharacteristic or catastrophic wildfires.
The Forest Service’s land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, which includes reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. A healthy forest is a resilient forest that undergoes fire occurrences on a regular basis. The A-SNF works with partners, collaborators, and communities to clearly identify objectives and address concerns during the planning process for prescribed fires.
Officials recognize that impacts to air quality may be unpleasant at times, however they can significantly reduce the amount and limit the duration of smoke more effectively using prescribed methods than in an uncontrolled wildfire situation. Additionally, fire managers will actively monitor atmospheric conditions daily and use strategies to minimize smoke impacts to rural developed areas.
During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities will be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas.
