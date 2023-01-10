SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is currently working to begin multiple prescribed burn operations this week. The following prescribed fires will be initiated if conditions and approvals allow.
Black Mesa Ranger District
Black Mesa West / Hidden Piles – Location: north and west of Highway 260 and south and east of the powerline access road. Total Acres: 15.
Black Mesa Admin Piles – Location: half mile south of Heber-Overgaard West of FR 50 on the Black Mesa Administrative site. Total Acres: 15.
Chevlon Work Center Piles – Location: 15 miles NNW of the community of Forest Lakes, West of FR 34. Total Acres: 1.
Springerville Ranger District
West Escudilla Jackpot – Location: West of New Mexico State line, North of the community of Nutrioso and east of State Highway 191. Total Acres: 170.
The Forest Service's land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Prescribed fires provide habitat diversity, recycle plant nutrients into the soil, and encourage new growth for various plants used by wildlife and livestock. They also reduce forest surface fuels, which lessens the threat of large-scale wildfire effects on private lands and communities.
Smoke will be a consideration in the vicinity of the prescribed burns, depending on the weather and caution should be used when traveling in the area. Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage at azdeq.gov/.
