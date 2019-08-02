Apply now for women in wildland fire boot camp

SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is seeking a small group of career-focused women to be on-call Wildland Firefighters for the 2020 fire season. These on-call positions will provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer and can help pave the way for future employment and career advance with the Forest Service.
Approximately 20 applicants will be selected. Their first assignment will be to attend the Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp in September, which provides comprehensive firefighter training and orientation. Those who successfully complete the training will be prepared for the Work Capacity test (also known as a pack test). Program graduates may meet the National Wildfire Coordinating Group Red Card Qualification Standards and be qualified to apply as Wildland Firefighters.
The Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp will be held Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 20-22 at Water Canyon just outside of Springerville. Attendance both weekends is required and pre-work is listed on the attached flyer. The deadline for applications is Aug. 17, 2019.
Although the training focuses on women in wildland fire, all interested parties are encouraged and invited to attend. No previous experience is required. Additional information and the application are available on the Southwestern Region Forest Service website at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/wiwf. For additional information, contact Johnny Whatley at 928-333-6315 or john.whatley@usda.gov.
For information on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, check out our website at www.fs.usda.gov/asnf or join the conversation on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnf or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/A_SNFs.
