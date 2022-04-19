April is National Poetry Month

SHOW LOW – National Poetry Month was launched by the Academy of American Poets to be celebrated annually in April to remind everyone that poetry matters. And, typically in the West, and most certainly the White Mountains, there’s a breed of poets we love to celebrate — the cowboy poet.
One of many White Mountain cowboy poets is Steven David Taylor Sr. To say he is multi-talented is a paradox. Hailing from Rockford, Illinois, the cowboy life has always been a draw for Taylor – yes, a draw. As a well-known watercolorist, an author, an actor, a musician, a singer and songwriter, Taylor is also known as a cowboy poet.
Cowboy poets do not necessarily have to be cowboys, but usually are. They write about western life, old and new, ranching and the American Indian. Taylor has even created historical scenes on buildings in Navajo and Apache counties, most notably the White Mountain Jewelers building in Show Low and Western Drug and General Store in Springerville.
Playing his harmonica and singing with the Mountain Saddle Band, hearing him recite some of his cowboy poetry is an added treat for the audience, especially for those who have never heard of cowboy poetry.
Rolling off his tongue, without so much as a slip, and totally from memory, the 82 year old Taylor wows audiences with his poetry, so apropos for a singing cowboy.
One of Taylor’s poems tells the legendary story of the card game between Cooley and Clark that resulted in the name of the town and the main drag in Show Low — Deuce of Clubs. Newcomers find it fascinating and old time residents never tire of hearing it. The poem is a perfect example of cowboy poetry. The poem appeared in his book, “An Old Pair of Boots: Art and Poetry,” which he wrote in 2018. The book combines some of his poems, song lyrics and his own artwork to match the poem or song.
Taylor also had another talent he shared with the Mountain. He worked as an advertising representative and cartoonist for the White Mountain Independent from 1983 to 2005.
He is married to JoAnn, who is also an artist.
In one of his past interviews with The Independent, he stated, “I’m thankful everyday for the beauty of God’s creation and for bringing me and JoAnn to the White Mountains in 1982, where the ‘cowboy way’ is still a way of life and for leading me to sing and play harmonica with Mountain Saddle Band.”
Taylor’s book can still be found at a number of online outlets and he would likely autograph it for you if you brought it to one of the Mountain Saddle Band events.
For those who want to experience more of cowboy poetry locally, one of the best places to meet a real cowboy poet is at the Taylor Fourth of July Patriotic event. They have a fun evening dedicated to cowboy poets and singers. A few of those include Gary Kirkman, Rolph Flake and Paul Hatch, and there are others.
Should you want more cowboy poetry, Arizona will celebrate its 34th Annual Arizona Cowboy Poet’s Gathering in Prescott at Yavapai College on Aug. 11, 12 and 13, and there are other such events held around the state at various times of the year.
For the real cowboy poetry enthusiast, there is the so-called big event – the Annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Their next event will be Jan. 20 through Feb. 4, 2023. It will be their 38th and it always takes place in Elko, Nevada.
One of the best descriptions of cowboy poetry is on the Pima Public Library’s website. “According to CowboyPoetry.com (a site closed in June 2020), “Former Montana State Folklorist Mike Korn wrote the [National Cowboy Poetry] Gathering’s [1985] working Definition:
‘Cowboy poetry is rhymed, metered verse written by someone who has lived a significant portion of his or her life in Western North American cattle culture. The verse reflects an intimate knowledge of that way of life, and the community from which it maintains itself in tradition. Cowboy poetry may or may not in fact be anonymous in authorship but must have qualities, content, and style that permit it to be accepted into the repertoire of the cultural community as reflecting that community’s aesthetics in style, form, and content. The structural style of cowboy poetry has its antecedents in the ballad style of England and the Appalachian South. It is similar to popular works of authors such as Robert W. Service and Rudyard Kipling.’ ”
