Good news.
The virus is on the run.
Well, no — not the COVID-19 virus — the flu.
Granted, the flu season’s just getting started. But doctors are enormously relieved that Arizona so far has only about 8% of the flu cases reported this time last year.
So maybe the mask wearing, social distancing and restrictions in schools and nursing homes hasn’t slowed COVID-19 — but those protective measures may have knocked the wind out of the flu virus this year, which also passes through the air from person to person. It’s also possible that people have heeded the urgent plea of epidemiologists to get their flu shots, to avoid compounding the strain of the pandemic on the medical system.
Whatever’s going on — it’s great news for doctors and hospitals, coping with a frightening surge in COVID 19 cases.
During the week of Nov. 25, Arizona had just 18 reported flu cases. The five-year average for flu cases for that week stands at 213. For the week ending Nov. 18, the state reported 23 flu cases, compared to the long-term, average of 132 cases.
Interestingly, a higher percentage of the diminished number of cases are among those over 50 to 52% compared to the long-term average of 30%. By the same token, kids account for a much lower share of the cases — 21% instead of 42%.
The flu hits children and the elderly the hardest, while COVID-19 largely spared kids but packs a lethal punch for the elderly.
The current Arizona flu cases are mostly type B — about 61%.
Mercifully, Apache County so far hasn’t reported a single flu case. That’s good, since doctors and hospitals here are coping with one of the highest rates of spread for COVID-19
Navajo County has reported 3 flu cases.
Over the past five years, flu in Navajo County has peaked in the week of Feb. 3 with 79 cases and in Apache County in the week of Jan. 20 with 81 cases.
But you still need to get your flu shot, since we’ve barely started the winter flu season and the medical system is strained coping with the pandemic.
The toll of flu cases in Arizona normally hits in January and continues into March. No one’s sure why the flu spreads quickly in the winter but fades away in the spring. Some epidemiologists argue that the flu spreads best when people are indoors with others, rebreathing one another’s air. Shorter days that reduce the body’s production of vitamin D and melatonin may also play a role by weakening the immune system. Finally, the virus itself may prefer colder, drier climates (http://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2014/the-reason-for-the-season-why-flu-strikes-in-winter/). Epidemiologists had hoped that COVID-19 would also fade away in the summer, but that didn’t happen – although the virus does seem to be spreading more rapidly as the temperature falls.
The flu spreads even more easily than COVID-19 — but mostly only during the week or so that people have symptoms. By contrast, COVID-19 probably spreads fastest before symptoms develop — making it much harder to contain. The flu hospitalizes about 200,000 Americans each year and kills on average about 36,000.
Wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and paying attention to indoor ventilation will help slow the spread of the flu virus as well as COVID-19.
That’s good, because the pandemic has strained the state’s medical system once again.
As of Dec. 1, 90% of states adult intensive car beds were occupied – 37% of them by COVID patients. At the start of October, only 75% of the intensive care beds were occupied – 7% of them by COVID patients.
So really.
Let’s not let that flu virus get going.
Go get a flu shot.
