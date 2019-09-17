PHOENIX – The Apache National Forest History collection from Round Valley Public Library highlights the history of the Apache and Sitgreaves National Forests beginning in the 1910s. The collection showcases the work of the Civil Conservation Corps, the National Forest Service and the logging industry in Apache County, Arizona.
This collection is the culmination of a partnership that began in 2016 between the National Forest Service and Round Valley Public Library, a branch of the Apache County Library District located in Eagar, Arizona. The National Forest Service Archive in Springerville, provided the material for digitization and inclusion in the collection.
Viewers of the collection will find images of campgrounds, lodges, mills, reservoirs and lakes, construction projects, and the people that helped make the Apache National Forest a place to escape the summer heat. The Apache National Forest History collection will be available indefinitely for viewing on any digital device at https://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/digital/custom/roundvalley .
The Arizona Memory Project provides free online digital archive that offers access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact azmemory@azlibrary.gov.
