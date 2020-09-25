Arizona’s teacher shortage has grown worse in the long shadow of the pandemic.
School districts across the state this year managed to fill just 28% of their vacancies, according to a just-released report by the Arizona School Personnel Administrator’s position.
Even before the pandemic, districts in the White Mountains found themselves filling slots with teachers outside of their field or on emergency credentials, including 33% of the teachers in Concho, 18% in Round Valley, 11% in Show Low and 9% in Blue Ridge districts.
That’s because the Legislature’s first effort to deal with a growing teacher shortage was to waive many of the training and credentialing requirements.
But now the pandemic has compounded the shortage, with many veteran teachers electing to retire rather than risk returning to school for in-person classes with the pandemic not yet fully contained.
The survey documenting the worsening teacher shortage could boost prospects for Prop. 208, which would more than double the state’s income tax rate for income above 250,000, which would therefore affect the top 1% of earners. The 77 % increase in the top income tax bracket would still leave Arizona with the nation’s 25th lowest top income tax. The added income tax would add $1 billion to the state’s budget – earmarked mostly for teachers.
Arizona has among the lowest teacher salaries in the country, despite a 20% pay boost in the past three years. The state also has among the largest class sizes.
The online research site Wallet Hub recently ranked Arizona as the third worst state in the nation for teachers. Only New Mexico and New Hampshire had lower rankings. Arizona’s ranking was poor even even before the pandemic, according to Wallet Hub based on Census and other data.
- 43rd for starting salaries (adjusted for cost of living)
- 49th for average teacher salary (adjusted for cost of living)
- 51st in pupil-teacher ratio
- 48th in per-student spending
- 25th in teacher income growth potential
- 42nd for 10-year change in teacher salaries
- 33rd for the existence of a digital learning plan.
The pandemic only added to the woes of schools, as teachers have struggled to convert classes from in-person to online — and faced the prospect of returning to the classroom in the shadow of the pandemic. Studies show students face an extremely low risk of death from the pandemic, but many teachers are in a high risk group based on age and pre-existing conditions.
The issue’s especially pointed for White Mountain school district with very experienced teachers — who are older and therefore more likely to suffer serious effects if they contract the virus. The districts with the highest percentage of highly experienced teachers are Blue Ridge, St. Johns, Round Valley and Heber.
The statewide survey of the growing teacher shortage by the School Administrators Association concluded COVID-19 has made the shortage much worse. The survey included 145 school districts and charters, which reported 751 teachers left at the beginning of the year. Of those, half cited the pandemic as a reason. Many others said they were taking a break from the classroom due to the pandemic.
In addition, 633 other school staff resigned or retired, citing the virus as a reason.
The Association’s past president Justin Wing said salaries are also a factor, since even after the 20% raise over the past three years Arizona ranks 45th in teacher salaries.
Mostly, however, the ongoing shortage reflects a lack of college students going into the teaching profession, he told Capital News Service’s Howard Fischer.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in a statement said the survey was “startling” but “not altogether shocking for the education community. I know this is deeply personal to each educator and I hope that one day we can recruit them back into our schools.”
The study could give momentum to Invest in Ed, a November ballot measure that would raise $1 billion for K-12 schools, with most of the money earmarked for the classroom.
The ballot measure would increase the top state income tax rate on money earned above $250,000 annually from 3.5% to 4.5%.
The nearly $1 billion raised each year would be earmarked for hiring new teachers, raising teacher salaries, mentoring and retention programs for teachers, career training and education programs for teachers and the Arizona Teacher’s Academy, which covers the university costs for people seeking a teaching credential.
Half the money would go to adding teachers and boosting pay. Abut a quarter would boost salaries for support staff, including classroom aides, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce led a group that sought to keep the measure off the ballot, citing potentially confusing language about the tax increase on the 100-word summary at the top of signature petitions. The state Supreme Court ultimately threw out that challenge.
Teacher Measurements by District:
Blue Ridge:
Inexperienced: 22% (Title 1)
Inexperienced: 27% (non-title 1)
Teaching out of field: 9% (title 1)
Inexperienced: 23%
Students per teacher: 18
Average teacher salary: $50,731
Avg. teacher experience: 17 years
% first three years: 6%
Show Low
Out of field:/emergency: 11%
Inexperienced: 19%
Students/teacher: 20
Average salary: $53,785
Avg experience: 11
% 1st 3 years: 15
Snowflake
Inexperienced: 16% (title 1)
Inexperienced: 16% (non title1)
Emergency: 15% (title 1)
Emergency: 19% (non title 1)
Students/teacher: 21
Avg. Salary: $51,134
Avg. experience: 12.5
% first 3 years: 19 %
Heber-Overgaard
Out of field/emergency: 12
Inexperienced (title I) 17%
Students/teacher: 15
Avg. salary: $50,551
Avg. experience: 14.5 years
% first 3 years: 17%
Whiteriver
Inexperienced: 26%
Emergency: 24%
Students/teacher: 17
Avg. salary: $51,641
Avg. experience: 9.5 years
% 1st three years: 39
St. Johns
Inexperienced: 10% (title 1)
Inexperienced: 5% (nontitle 1)
Out of field: 7% (Title 1)
Out of field: 10% (non-Title 1)
Students/teacher: 17
Avg/ salary: $44,428
Avg. experience: 17 years
% first 3 years: 11%
Concho
Inexperienced: 27 %
Emergency/out of field: 33%
Students/teacher: 11
Avg. Salary: $38,500
Avg experience: 10 years
% first 3 years: 29
Round Valley
Inexperienced: 17% (Title 1)
Inexperienced: 36% (non title 1)
Emergency: 18% (Title 1)
Emergency/out of field: 15% (non-Title 1)
Students/teacher: 20
Avg. salary: 47,993
Avg. experience: 14 years
% first 3 years: 6%
