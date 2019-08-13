SHOW LOW — A four-week project to repair asphalt on a stretch of U.S. 60, locally known as Deuce of Clubs, will likely slow down Show Low drivers beginning Monday, Aug. 12. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for delays and allow extra travel time while U.S. 60 is narrowed to one lane only from near the Show Low Municipal Airport (milepost 344) to 1 mile west of the U.S. 60/State Route 61 junction (milepost 352).
Work is scheduled to occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 12. No work is scheduled to occur on Fridays or weekends.
Flaggers will stop traffic and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
