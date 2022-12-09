Isaias Cortes

David Lottes receives a hot-towel compress as Boricua Blendz Barbershop owner Isaias Cortes prepares him for his shave on Nov. 30 in Show Low.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

A young Show Low business owner is looking to redefine the way his community thinks about barbershops and their purpose in the White Mountains.

At only 23, Isaias Cortes is one of the youngest business owners in Show Low. He has owned and operated Boricua Blendz Barbershop for the past 18 months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.