A young Show Low business owner is looking to redefine the way his community thinks about barbershops and their purpose in the White Mountains.
At only 23, Isaias Cortes is one of the youngest business owners in Show Low. He has owned and operated Boricua Blendz Barbershop for the past 18 months.
Cortes said, “This city and the people who live and work here have given so much to me and my employees. I wanted to help create a culture rooted in family, friendship, and giving back, which all comes from our customers and what they stand for.”
The shop recently raffled a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Yeti cooler and donated the $3,000 collected to The Foundation of the Word Outreach Ministries in Show Low to assist in the construction of its new church.
Boricua Blendz is also offering toys and lollipops to any child who comes in before the end of December. The shop has been posting images of young children holding their new Hot Wheels and stuffed animals on its Facebook page since late November.
“It comes from the bottom of my heart. I enjoy giving back to the community who has given so much to me and my guys. We can spread the love and say, ‘Thank you and happy holidays,’” Cortes said.
Having been born in a large, inner city, he admitted to having trouble acclimating to mountain life when his parents first moved to Show Low about 10 years ago.
After moving off the Mountain and returning, he said, “I have a strong appreciation for what an area like this can offer. Now that I have a daughter, I see how important it is that she grows up near good people. This community taught me to be a family man.”
Cortes explained the term “Boricua” is meant to identify someone born in Puerto Rico. He said, “I wanted to bring something different to Show Low. Every time someone sits down and asks me what ‘Boricua’ means; I love it. I get to give them a piece of me and a piece of my culture.”
Cortes is “blessed” to have had the success he has had, but as he considers how Boricua Blendz will grow, he’s looking to his customers for feedback on which direction the shop should go.
Over the past two months, Cortes has invested resources into a new survey system for feedback and suggestions on how he can make his business better for his community. He said, “It’s useful to connect with our customers and learn what we need to keep doing and where we need to improve.
“Our responsibility is to give our customers the professionalism of a business without sacrificing our personality and becoming generic. If you want to come in and crack jokes, we love it, but we also make sure it’s a comfortable environment for kids and their parents too.”
One of the major pieces of the feedback system was instituting a rewards program that presents customers with an opportunity to win items like pomades, hair sprays and beard and face washes, which Cortes says the public has really responded to.
“If you only come in twice a month, you’ll have one of everything we offer in the shop within a year. It’s not about building loyalty; it’s about thanking our customers for giving me and my guys a chance to feed our families,” he said.
Beyond that, Cortes has big dreams for what his barbershop could become and how it could impact the White Mountains. He said, “I love educating and giving back. Building off our apprenticeship program and starting a legitimate barber school with a focus on hands-on learning could be huge.”
Ezequiel Esparza, who is three years older than Cortes, has already benefited from this. He began an apprenticeship with Boricua in April and, under Cortes’ leadership, says his skills have developed in ways he didn’t expect.
Esparza said, “He’s the kind of guy that will take you under his wing and make sure you’re doing the best work you possibly can. Once he puts his energy into something, it’s a done deal. Whatever he wants to do is going to be great.”
Cortes said, “You don’t hear a lot of kids saying, ‘I want to be a barber when I grow up,’ but anyone can feed their families, pay their bills and make a life for themselves doing it. I would love to be able to offer that to this city. In 12 or 18 months, who knows what could happen.”
“We can tweak the shop to become what the people need it to be. Our customers create the stamp of approval and then it’s just on us to maintain it for them,” Cortes said.
