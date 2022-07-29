Becoming a Certified Wildlife Habitat

Local residents Eric Kramer and his wife Carol Sletten made their property a wildlife habitat. They received this National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat plaque, which they proudly display on their cabin in Pinetop.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) encourages people to make their yards a haven for local birds, butterflies and other wildlife. A number of residents in Apache and Navajo counties have done so with just a little effort, and have a certified plaque to prove it.
Local residents Eric Kramer and his wife Carol Sletten, with just a little more effort than usual, applied for the NWF plaque and now proudly display it on their cabin, which sits on one acre in Pinetop.
Sletten said she has been a member of NWF for many years and receives their catalogs and likes to buy gifts from them to help support the organization. She saw the plaque in one of the catalogs and read about how a person could certify their land as a wildlife habitat and receive one. She thought that would be fun.
“Some people have vanity license plates but some of us have vanity plates for our yards – even though the wildlife probably cannot read English,” said Sletten.
Like many who live in the White Mountains, Sletten’s land already had many of the components required for a plaque — and with some modifications, it could become a certified wildlife habitat.
The requirements are three food sources; water; two areas for wildlife shelter; two places to raise young; and engagement in sustainable practices.
A food source is native plants which are eaten by a variety of wildlife. Feeders are great but they are considered supplemental for wildlife.
Water is a given for all animals to survive, and that includes insects. Some also need it for bathing and breeding. A birdbath or rocks with holes that can hold water, like Sletten has placed in her yard, serve as a water source. Even a mud area can be a water source for some wildlife.
Wildlife needs places to take shelter from bad weather and places to hide from predators or hunt for prey.
It also needs a place to reproduce, protect and to raise their young.
Engaging in sustainable practices is key to having a true wildlife habitat. Cultivating a habit of maintaining your yard or garden in natural ways ensures the soil, air and water stay healthy and clean.
“I like my yard to blend into the woods,” said Sletten, who, as she works in the yard, always asks herself, “What is best for the wildlife? It was their area before we came in. We have an acre and we can be good animal friends to the animals.”
Sletten is cognizant that pollinators need flowers, and wildlife need a variety of levels of places as cover. She likes all things blooming – variety, including wildflowers that blend into the woods so there is constant movement in the yard.
“We had a dead pine tree in the yard that may have fallen,” said Sletten. “It was dangerous. It was a storage tree for the acorn wood pecker, where they put their acorns and also raise their young. Eric rented a crane and cut the top off. The bottom is still a storage place for the birds and it is not a fire hazard, and we saved it for them.”
NWF does not give out names of people who are certified plaque holders, but thanks to Cait Fallon, senior communications coordinator of the National Advocacy Center in Denver, Colorado, the towns and cities in the White Mountain community, and the number of people who have qualified as wildlife habitats, are: Pinetop – 17; Lakeside – 5; Show Low – 19; Eagar – 2; Springerville – 0; Alpine – 2; Vernon – 2; Concho – 3; and Whiteriver – 0.
There are likely many yards that qualify for Wildlife Habitat certification, or almost qualify. NWF says it doesn’t have to just be a home resident who can participate. Churches, governments, schools, organizations – all can enlist people to do the things necessary to obtain a certification.
The certification is not free, but when you certify, you receive a personalized certificate; a one-year membership in NWF; a subscription to their magazine; discounts on NWF merchandise; the monthly Garden for Wildlife e-mail newsletter; and an exclusive option to purchase a Certified Wildlife Habitat sign like the one Sletten and Kramer proudly display.
Getting the sign lets others recognize your property as a Wildlife Habitat and serves as a catalyst for them to consider doing the same. It also helps our environment and saves many species that are close to extinction.
Sletten, an avian and wildlife photographer, will be delivering note cards to the White Mountain Nature Center on July 30 for sale. Those cards have her photos of their certified wildlife habitat.
More information about NWF and the certification for your own wildlife habitat can be found at https://www.nwf.org.
