Becoming a Certified Wildlife Habitat

Local residents Eric Kramer and his wife Carol Sletten made their property a wildlife habitat. They received this National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat plaque, which they proudly display on their cabin in Pinetop.

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) encourages people to make their yards a haven for local birds, butterflies and other wildlife. A number of residents in Apache and Navajo counties have done so with just a little effort, and have a certified plaque to prove it.

Local residents Eric Kramer and his wife Carol Sletten, with just a little more effort than usual, applied for the NWF plaque and now proudly display it on their cabin, which sits on one acre in Pinetop.

