APACHE COUNTY — The Lucky A Ranch, a mule and donkey rescue/sanctuary, will be hosting a mule training clinic with Eric Parmer, a mule trainer and clinician from Aguila. Parmer is a 2019 Arizona Horseman’s Challenge competitor.
“My focus is strongly on foundation work and establishing basic communication and respect, so they can go in any direction and be trainable to any discipline. I work to achieve a soft, correct, willing animal,” Parmer says.
The clinic, fun show and trail ride will be held Aug. 8-10, at Lucky A Ranch, located just a few miles east of Alpine on Hwy. 180.
You may register to bring your mule for a one-on-one consultation with Eric Parmer for $50. Fun show with obstacle course is $10, trail ride registration is $10. Admission for spectators is $25 the whole weekend.
Stalls and camping available on-site for a donation. Coffee, lunch and pot luck barbecue each day.
Prizes for everyone.
All welcome, long ears and short ears.
Call Michele at 928-245-3386 or Alex 928-551-1095 for more information.
