The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has fully implemented taxpayer support services that may be accessed by computer or phone, reducing the need for customers to travel or in-person service at any of ADOR’s lobbies.
To protect the health of staff and customers alike, taxpayers are strongly encouraged to use these resources before considering whether it is necessary to make an appointment to come to an ADOR office location in person.
A drop-box is available at the three ADOR locations for payments, forms, applications, and returns without an appointment. Items are collected throughout the day and taxpayers can receive a submission confirmation by including their email address on the top of the envelope.
ADOR offers several options to meet tax obligations and obtain information from the comfort of a person's home.
Sign Up for Emails and Texts
Subscribe to receive email or text alerts for topics including due dates, news and announcements, new features and tax reminders. Be among the first to receive updates without having to return to the website and check for changes.
Website
Where’s My Refund
Taxpayers can check refund status online on AZTaxes.gov by selecting “Where’s My Refund.”
Individual Income Tax
ADOR encourages customers to use electronic file and pay options. The AZTaxes.gov website is equipped for paying state individual income taxes under the “Make a Payment” link.
Collections
Taxpayers can pay their liability in full or make partial payments at www.AZTaxes.gov. Additionally, taxpayers can request a monthly installment plan by filling out Form 140-IA.
Corporate Income Tax
Corporations needing guidance can visit the Corporate Income Tax page. Corporations that plan to prepare their own income tax returns and electronically file should check the Approved Vendors List.
Property Tax
Property tax in Arizona is assessed and administered in each individual county. Property taxes are paid to the county treasurer’s office. Contact the county treasurer where the property is located for payment options and online services.
Transaction Privilege Tax
Businesses can register, file and pay transaction privilege tax on AZTaxes.gov. The Quick Reference page is a helpful online resource with tips for filing and paying online.
Unclaimed Property
ADOR holds unclaimed property as a custodian for the rightful owner. Customers entitled to assets can do a free search and make a claim at https://azdor.gov/unclaimed-property.
Live Chat
ADOR Live Chat is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer inquiries for general questions and offers navigational guides in real-time on AZDOR.gov and AZTaxes.gov.
Make appointments, submit forms, correspondence, and questions by sending an email to AZTaxHelp@azdor.gov. Expected average response to emails by ADOR staff within three business days.
Phone
Telephone support is available 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To contact a specific department, please see the Contact Us page.
ADOR encourages customers to use the alternative contact methods and online services before scheduling an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.