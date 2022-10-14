John Jarrett, center, holds a $1,000 donation check from Cari and Richard Bilbie on behalf of their Biblie Family Foundation that was presented Wednesday at the memorial’s future site near Show Low City Hall.
Richard Bilbie and his wife, Cari, donated a $1,000 check to John Jarrett’s Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial project.
Jarrett has been spearheading the law enforcement memorial for the past few months. The memorial will sit near Show Low City Hall beside the veterans memorial.
The Bilbies’ donation was sent through the Bilbie Family Foundation, a local group that is dedicated to “giving back to a community that has given so much to us over the years,” per their website.
“BFF is dedicated to our community and as soon as we heard that John was spearheading this project, we were on board immediately,” Richard Bilbie said. “Cari and I have a soft spot in our hearts for law enforcement and first responders, so it was an easy decision to add this project to our list of donations.”
Jarrett contacted the White Mountain Independent and said that the Biblie donation has been one of the largest the project has received outside of city and county funds.
Donations such as this have been used to finance the memorial, which has become something of a passion project for Jarrett. In an August interview with the White Mountain Independent, he said, “We have teams that are chomping at the bit to get started, but we need the public to buy in.”
Since then, the project has come along as smoothly as can be expected. Jarrett’s impromptu groundbreaking ceremony came because of Jarrett’s misunderstanding of how the foundation would be laid down. He said, “I goofed and we’re lucky the memorial didn’t suffer for it.”
The land where the memorial will rest has been evened out and concrete has been put down.
“The terrazzo overlay should start on Nov. 1. The wall has been ordered and it looks like it will arrive sometime in December,” Jarrett said.
Thanks to donations coming from community leaders such as the Bilbies and their foundation, Jarrett announced that the funds needed to complete the memorial have been collected and that any remaining funds will be set aside to maintain the memorial for years to come, “barring some other unforeseen circumstance. We don’t know what the time and materials will be to mount the granite to the wall, and we must rent a very large generator for the terrazzo.”
The last major update Jarrett provided was an increase in the names that will be displayed on the wall. Original mockups accounted for only 14 names, but that number is now 16.
Jarrett explained that he was informed of two more officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, one from Navajo County and the other from Coconino County.
Memorial projects such as this would not be possible without the support of White Mountain residents who care about their community and the police presence within it.
