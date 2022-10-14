Bilbie Family Foundation

John Jarrett, center, holds a $1,000 donation check from Cari and Richard Bilbie on behalf of their Biblie Family Foundation that was presented Wednesday at the memorial’s future site near Show Low City Hall.

 Courtesy of Betty Jarrett

Richard Bilbie and his wife, Cari, donated a $1,000 check to John Jarrett’s Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial project.

Jarrett has been spearheading the law enforcement memorial for the past few months. The memorial will sit near Show Low City Hall beside the veterans memorial.

